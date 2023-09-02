vEA_0.4c Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12096241 · Last edited 2 September 2023 – 15:39:04 UTC by Wendy

NEW TRAPS

Two new variations for Ceiling Dart Trap has been added: Mini Cannons Trap and Ceiling Electric Trap.

You can unlock them by playing Warehouse Floors and Snake Bridge levels.

If you already finished those levels this traps will be already unlocked.

ITEM REBALANCES

All items have gone through rebalancing in their base stats, such as damage, crit chance etc. This includes variants as well, meaning a Marking Greatsword have different base stats than Frost Greatsword.

This is the first step for item rebalances, and we require your feedback for further improvements.

Melee weapons received buffs across board in terms of damage, crit chance and stamina consumption. Ranged weapons will be reworked in upcoming updates and their balancing will be done at that time.

ENEMY REBALANCE

Royal Guards no longer teleport when they take damage. They only teleport when they see you first time and they teleport onto you. Their teleport ability replenishes only when you lose their agro.

All waves have been rebalanced. There was a bug which caused more enemies to spawn than intended. This also fixes infamous bug on 3-1 , Central Chamber where we spawn thousands of enemies in mere seconds. (see bug fixes)

New feedback has been added for equipping new items in Arma.

Quality indicators added for melee weapons and ranged weapons in Arma.

Traps' sell buttons visuals has been updated with smaller versions.

You can now see the area of effect of traps when you hover over their sell buttons. You can enter sell mode via holding Left Shift (default key).

Holding Left Shift(or Sell Mode button if you rebinded it) now shows the cooldown of the traps when you are in combat.

For towers, quality of life updates will come with next update as soon as possible.

BUG FIXES