 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

New Stars Playtest update for 2 September 2023

0.1.0b 'Celestial' [2023.09.02]

Share · View all patches · Build 12096238 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Add

  • Ubiquity -> Black holes are now animated and has new VFX.

Improved

  • Ubiquity -> Environment nebula now has a contiguous skybox.

Changed

  • UI -> Backgrounds are less explicit.
  • UI -> Borders are now more thin.
  • Saving -> Player preset is now saved with the game.

Fixed

  • Fix: Camera -> Looking up too fast snaps camera down.
  • Fix: Create Game -> Causes 'memory freeze' (caused by custom system generation issues).
  • Fix: Ubiquity -> Stars sometimes spawn inside each other.
  • Fix: Player Claims -> Does not immediately update resolution when change graphics quality.
  • Fix: Lens Buttons -> Views have no tooltips.
  • Fix: Black Holes -> Highest quality setting appears to have low quality distortion effect.
  • Fix: Seamless -> Black hole is not evident on map.

Removed

  • System Presets -> Removed temporarily until all bugs surrounding them are fixed.

View the full list of changes: newstarsgame.com/changelog.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2390891
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2390892
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2390893
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link