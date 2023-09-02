0.1.0b 'Celestial' [2023.09.02]

Add
- Ubiquity -> Black holes are now animated and has new VFX.
Improved
- Ubiquity -> Environment nebula now has a contiguous skybox.
Changed
- UI -> Backgrounds are less explicit.
- UI -> Borders are now more thin.
- Saving -> Player preset is now saved with the game.
Fixed
- Fix: Camera -> Looking up too fast snaps camera down.
- Fix: Create Game -> Causes 'memory freeze' (caused by custom system generation issues).
- Fix: Ubiquity -> Stars sometimes spawn inside each other.
- Fix: Player Claims -> Does not immediately update resolution when change graphics quality.
- Fix: Lens Buttons -> Views have no tooltips.
- Fix: Black Holes -> Highest quality setting appears to have low quality distortion effect.
- Fix: Seamless -> Black hole is not evident on map.
Removed
- System Presets -> Removed temporarily until all bugs surrounding them are fixed.
View the full list of changes: newstarsgame.com/changelog.
