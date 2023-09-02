v0.2.11 - Big balance update!

We've got a big update for y'all today! The biggest is probably the balance. Folks have been saying that it feels "too easy" or "too slow". Well, we've rebalanced a lot so it will be more of a challenge. Lean on those permanent upgrades to help you out! We welcome feedback on this change, and anything else.

We'll be posting a Roadmap soon of features/tweaks that will be coming up. Feedback is welcome!

Here's a list of alllll of the changes today!

Rebalanced XP needed to level , which has changed the difficulty of the game. We would love your feedback on this.

, which has changed the difficulty of the game. We would love your feedback on this. Tracking which attack slot hit the enemy last , and if the attack is different it will do damage.

, and if the attack is different it will do damage. Can now damage enemies in knockback state.

state. Bosses can no longer be knocked past the borders of the room, and will not spawn inside the wall.

Tweaked Divine Beam to target random on screen enemy that can be damaged (instead of the nearest) and extended the maximum distance it can travel, how long it can last, plus removed the pierce damage reduction. The distance and how long it can last will be affected by projectile count.

Added Steam screenshot ability.

ability. Added more details to Levelup Menu for equipment.

Added local backup saves and tweaked load script to give preference to the most recent save file (Steam Cloud/local).

to give preference to the most recent save file (Steam Cloud/local). Increased the chance for towns to spawn per timer.

Changed how % appears in the perm upgrades menu (it will show +25% instead of 125%). This does not affect the actual values, just the way they are written.

Fixed bug with red X on the levelend screen when area boss defeated.

Fixed bug with pause and Steam Overlay.

Added Banish secret , and menu in titlescreen, plus permanent upgrades to increase the count, when unlocked.

, and menu in titlescreen, plus permanent upgrades to increase the count, when unlocked. Added area Enemy Overload secrets .

. Added transparency to Magic Cards base and evo attacks.

Thanks everyone for playing!

<3 <3 The Samobee Team