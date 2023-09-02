 Skip to content

Desecrators update for 2 September 2023

Desecrators 0.9.2 - Navigation

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Desecrators 0.9.2 features new navigation markers, new enemies and reworked water and mine physics.

  • Added new position markers to HUD:
  • A marker will indicate the dropship position when all objectives are completed
  • A death marker will be created whenever the player is killed
  • Select a room on the level map to place a marker on the entrance of that room from your location
  • Adjusted water physics:
  • Increased turn rate
  • Increased turbo speed
  • Reduced projectile speed
  • New enemies added:
  • Homing Tank
  • Chamo-Skullpod
  • Hive
  • Mines now have dynamic physics:
  • Mines are now affected by forces from explosions and gravity wells
  • Mines now also collide with friendly ships and mines (without detonating)
  • Player mines now home towards nearby targets
  • Added Cycler primary (Repeater upgrade)
  • Added new room types to Asteroid Base
  • Exit navigation aid starts sooner for meltdown sequences
  • Increased Bladder Mine trigger radius
  • Increased Laserfence damage
  • Increased power pickup model size
  • Updated Beehive firing sound
  • Updated Phantasm firing sound
  • Upgraded Unity version to 2022.3.7f1
  • Fixed player spectator switching not working
  • Fixed a bug where player respawning after spectating would render pickups incorrectly
  • Fixed Hydro Reactor tileset having incorrect door textures
  • Fixed starmap being interactable while level map is open
  • Fixed an out-of-bounds issue for Abandoned Tomb

