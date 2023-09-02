Desecrators 0.9.2 - Navigation

Desecrators 0.9.2 features new navigation markers, new enemies and reworked water and mine physics.
- Added new position markers to HUD:
- A marker will indicate the dropship position when all objectives are completed
- A death marker will be created whenever the player is killed
- Select a room on the level map to place a marker on the entrance of that room from your location
- Adjusted water physics:
- Increased turn rate
- Increased turbo speed
- Reduced projectile speed
- New enemies added:
- Homing Tank
- Chamo-Skullpod
- Hive
- Mines now have dynamic physics:
- Mines are now affected by forces from explosions and gravity wells
- Mines now also collide with friendly ships and mines (without detonating)
- Player mines now home towards nearby targets
- Added Cycler primary (Repeater upgrade)
- Added new room types to Asteroid Base
- Exit navigation aid starts sooner for meltdown sequences
- Increased Bladder Mine trigger radius
- Increased Laserfence damage
- Increased power pickup model size
- Updated Beehive firing sound
- Updated Phantasm firing sound
- Upgraded Unity version to 2022.3.7f1
- Fixed player spectator switching not working
- Fixed a bug where player respawning after spectating would render pickups incorrectly
- Fixed Hydro Reactor tileset having incorrect door textures
- Fixed starmap being interactable while level map is open
- Fixed an out-of-bounds issue for Abandoned Tomb
