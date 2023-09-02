 Skip to content

1971: Indian Naval Front update for 2 September 2023

Patch 1.1 is now LIVE!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Community,

As per players feedback, we have implemented major changes in the game. We have compiled a new gameplay trailer to showcase the improvements.

Let us know your feedback.

Thank you
Neosphere Interactive Studios

