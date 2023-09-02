Patch 1.1 is now LIVE!

Hello Community,
As per players feedback, we have implemented major changes in the game. We have compiled a new gameplay trailer to showcase the improvements.
Let us know your feedback.
Thank you
Neosphere Interactive Studios
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update