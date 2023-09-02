 Skip to content

Cyber Girl update for 2 September 2023

Updated to version 3.0, add Jailbreak Mode

Build 12096150 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In the CyberWaifu's settings, switch to the "Jailbreak" page, check the "Enable Jailbreak Mode" option, then input or download the jailbreak main prompt and Jailbreak Prevent Topic Drift Prompt below. This will help you to bypass restrictions and enable unrestricted chatting.

Changed files in this update

Cyber Girl Content Depot 1500651
  
