Hello, Stalkers! We have another update for you, version 1.00.23.

Changes and fixes:

🔸 The "Novice" mode has been slightly simplified to make it easier for players in this mode to navigate the game.

🔸 Fixed an issue with the sitting mode reset. Players had to constantly activate it in the PDA on every level.

🔸 Various level adjustments and fixes.

🔸 Enhanced overall game performance on lower-end graphics cards.

Remember, Stalkers: The Zone, much like our lives, is ever-changing, and each venture into it presents a new challenge. Stay sharp and cautious. We wish you luck! There are many more exciting things in store for you!