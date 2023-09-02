 Skip to content

Z.O.N.A Project X update for 2 September 2023

Hello, Stalkers! We have another update for you, version 1.00.23

Last edited 2 September 2023

Changes and fixes:

🔸 The "Novice" mode has been slightly simplified to make it easier for players in this mode to navigate the game.
🔸 Fixed an issue with the sitting mode reset. Players had to constantly activate it in the PDA on every level.
🔸 Various level adjustments and fixes.
🔸 Enhanced overall game performance on lower-end graphics cards.

Remember, Stalkers: The Zone, much like our lives, is ever-changing, and each venture into it presents a new challenge. Stay sharp and cautious. We wish you luck! There are many more exciting things in store for you!

