Fantasy Survivors update for 2 September 2023

Update 77 - Map mode displayed in-game

Share · View all patches · Build 12095901 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all,

Just a small update that shows the map mode in-game (bottom right corner).
The mode is not displayed if it's "normal".
The update also fixes the message that kept saying the artisan needs to rest.

Til later,
André

Changed files in this update

