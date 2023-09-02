Update 77 - Map mode displayed in-game

Hi all,
Just a small update that shows the map mode in-game (bottom right corner).
The mode is not displayed if it's "normal".
The update also fixes the message that kept saying the artisan needs to rest.
Til later,
André
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hi all,
Just a small update that shows the map mode in-game (bottom right corner).
The mode is not displayed if it's "normal".
The update also fixes the message that kept saying the artisan needs to rest.
Til later,
André
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update