Nuclear Drifter Beta 1.3 Game Update - September 2, 2023

Welcome to Nuclear Drifter Beta 1.3! Now with talking heads, new locations, and a fresh way to display your experience level. Rediscover the game!

Here's a brief overview of the key changes in the game:

Talking Heads of Settlement Leaders: We've introduced a new feature that truly brings the game world to life. Now, settlement leaders (Sarah, Ashemo, Joshua, and Jaxon) have their own animated faces that move their lips and voices generated by a speech synthesizer. You can also disable this feature in the game options if you prefer a text-only version.

Experience Level Presentation: Your character's experience level is now prominently displayed with a green bar beneath the health bar, and the number of levels achieved is shown above the experience bar. Tracking your progress has become easier!

New Location - Bunker: We've added a mysterious bunker in the bandit camp, making the "Get rid of the Bandits from the North" mission more intriguing. Plus, you'll need to defeat 4 more bandits than before to complete the mission.

Rockets in the Bunker: Three rockets needed for the alternative completion of the "Get rid of the Bandits from the North" mission have been relocated to the bunker. Now, obtaining them will require more effort!

New Location - Oasis in Old Zealand: While exploring the game world, you'll discover a new and enigmatic location - the Oasis with a tent, located northwest of Watown. However, beware of scorpions! You can also find lying bananas in the oasis. The oasis is marked on the map with a water area in the middle of the land, making navigation easier.

New Beds and Stove: We've added three new visual types of beds: mattress, mattress with a pillow, and a blue mattress. Additionally, there's a new type of stove with a wooden finish, and you can place a pot on top of it in some houses.

Table Decorations: Tables in houses are now more distinctive. We've added new decorations, such as a plate with sausages, a plate with a chicken leg, and a red book.

New look of the item - Bread

New Character - Ronald: A mysterious character named Ronald, a zombie and the last president of Old Zealand, has appeared in Big Sandy. Discover the secrets this character holds!

Restaurant: We've revamped the appearance of the restaurant with more weathered walls and floors. Plus, you can now get closer to the counter from behind.

Sounds in FoodMart: Cash registers and store shelves now produce sounds when interacting with them.

Updated Instructions: There's nothing worse than missing or outdated information. That's why we've updated the game instructions. You can now find them by clicking the "How to play" button in the main menu.

NOTE: game saves from versions: 0.11, 0.12, 0.13, 0.14, 0.15, BETA 1.0, BETA 1.1, BETA 1.2 work, no need to play from the beginning. The saves from the other versions still do not work and will not work, because they changed the save system in version 0.11 to the final one.

Enjoy these new features in Nuclear Drifter Beta 1.3!