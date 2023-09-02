New Features + Levels

New Level, 21

Level 21 is a level with a new design , instead of a flat terrain you climb up a building instead. Floor after floor until you make to the top, that has turrets and traps trying to stop along the way, also introducing a new difficulty...

New Difficulty, Extreme

The new difficulty isn't that different from "Very Difficult" as the only difference being that avoiding the obstacles in the stage isn't as easy, meaning that you have to face them, also introducing a new weapon...

New Weapon, Shotgun

This new weapon is the first of many... The shotgun can destroy anything in one shot, mainly used to defend yourself against turrets, that has a one second cooldown and a long range...

Extra Stuff