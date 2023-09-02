Age Of Reforging Update Patch v 1.03

BETA: Swipe right on an app to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
patch 1.03
Bug fixes
Arena
- Fixed a bug where some arena generated matches would get stuck.
- Fixed a bug where players would get stuck during the Arena Battle.
- Fixed a bug where players could not continue to watch the match after losing multiple rounds of a tournment match.
Quest fixes:
- “The Hunters” ：Fixed a bug the Quest had no rewards.
- "The sisters" : Fixed a bug where the sister Fanny Mirada would disappear the second time the player entered the village.
- "Bloody Case" : Fixed a bug where Ward the Gravekeeper cannot be found after exiting the catacombs.
- "The Way of Pilgrimage" : Fixed a bug where the quest NPC cannot be found in the Stirrup Town Tavern.
- "Marlon's problem" : Fixed a bug where players cannot enter Marlon's mansion.
- "Slaves in the Basement" : Fixed a bug where the basement of Felipa's house was inaccessible.
- "Disappeared young villagers" : Removed the temporarily unfinishable quest step.
- "Dangerous Trial" : Removed the limitation in the quest where Spencer would die within two days after the quest was accepted. This ensures that the player has plenty of time to complete the quest.
- "A farmer's request" : Modified the location of the boar refresh in the quest to make it easier for players to find them.
Other fixes:
- Fixed a bug where the "Mysterious Encounter"" episode would get stuck.
- Fixed a bug that prevented an NPC conversation in Stirrup Town from displaying an avatar.
- Fixed the bug that the skill book for unlocking white magic unlocked black magic.
- Fixed a bug where players camping could not trigger an ambush attack under certain circumstances.
- Fixed some bugs with NPC performances .
- Fixed a bug that related to the party management.
- Fixed a bug where the game would occasionally get stuck when camping to trigger an ambush.
- Fixed a bug where a character's bargain skill was not taking effect when selling items.
- Fixed a bug that prevented enemy loot from being picked up.
- Fixed a bug in the encounter scenario where the money in the loot could not be picked up.
- Fixed a bug where an NPC in Stirrup Town could not display its avatar during dialog.
Improvements and optimizations:
Scenario improvements:
- Added 4 Skill Training Officers to the Green Town.
- Added a Doctor to Stirrup Town.
- Added an Alchemy Workbench and a Blacksmith Workbench to Stirrup Town.
- Fixed an issue where the bandit camp screen in Lordless Land was completely dark.
- Fixed a bug where one of the doors in the Goblin Mines could not be interacted with.
- Reworked some of the environments in the Stirruptown Catacombs scene.
- Added lighting to the Basil Family arena.
- Improved the ground layout of some of the Arena scenes.
- Reworked the boundaries of FariniVillage which is now an open boundary.
Animation improvements:
- Accelerated the animation speed of charge attacks with two-hand weapon.
- Accelerated attack animation speed for dual weapon.
- Fixed the issue that when holding a polearms weapon in standby, the left hand was molded into the weapon grip.
- Optimized the disappearance time of some skill effects to make them smoother.
- Improved the dynamic fabric effect of several civilian costumes.
- Improved a set of noble clothes.
- Improved the NPC behavior in several scenes.
Other improvements:
- Made some optimization adjustments to some UI.
- Optimized UI for Arena matches
- NPCs that have not generated an avatar will now display a generic unknown avatar in the avatar box.
- Players can now unlock the Bard Classl by purchasing the Bard Skill book from the Bard Academy.
- Players can now buy lute from merchants at the Bard's Academy (they can also be stolen from the Bard's Academy).
Balance adjustments:
- The Elite enemies are now harder to deal with overall.
- Modified some equipment whose additional attributes didn't match the right quality.
