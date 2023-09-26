v1.9.1: Turnip the music, the Party Animal Update is live!

The wildest end-of-summer party Super Animal World has ever seen kicks off today for Super Animal Royale’s ninth season.

The guest list includes the new Super Caracal, Super Blobfish, Super Komodo Dragon, and… Turnip Boy! The rancorous root vegetable has burst out of his upcoming game, Turnip Boy Robs a Bank, to crash SAR’s party in our first ever 2-week collab event, featuring wanted posters to tear up and cosmetic items to unlock.

Highlights

The Party Animal Pass brings 49 tiers of festive party favors including gun skins with animated firework muzzle flashes, the rockin’ Hound Dog emote, Croc Club Photo Booth Scene, Mini Croc pet (just watch your fingers around him) and more.

The Season 9 Starter Pack DLC is available, featuring the enchanting Super Kitsune!

Twelve new party guests have arrived, fresh from the Labs! A wide variety of favorite Super Animal species have gotten new breeds, including the Super Caracal, Super Blue Poison Dart Frog, and the Super Blob Fish.

Pixile has partnered with Snoozy Kazoo for SAR's first-ever collaboration: a 2-week Turnip Boy event! Tear down wanted posters and complete challenges to earn six Turnip Boy themed cosmetic items in a brand new event format.

SMoMA has updated its displays to feature the finalists of the Life of the Party Super Fanart Contest!

A moshpit of quality of life changes and bug fixes round out this update, including bot changes, a light matchmaking system for the SAW vs Rebellion game mode, and more.

The Party Animal Pass

In Season 9, the island’s inhabitants are doing what Super Animals do best, which is killing. But, they’re ALSO doing what Super Animals do second best: throwing a wild party!

The Party Animal Pass includes tons of party favors, with some especially fun additions like the Mini Croc pet (watch your fingers), the Crocodile Club Photo Booth Scene, weapon skins with unique firework muzzle flashes and sound effects, and a Disco Umbrella skin that has a custom eject sound.

During Season 9, the Party Animal Pass will be available for a discounted price of 550 S.A.W. Tickets.

As always, you can continue working on passes you own from previous seasons on your second track for as long as you need, and you can purchase them from The Archive for 750 S.A.W. Tickets.

Season 9 Starter Pack DLC

A new season means a new Starter Pack DLC, available all throughout Season 9!

The Season 9 Starter Pack features these Japanese folklore inspired items:

Super Kitsune

Miko Outfit

Kitsune Scroll melee weapon

600 SAW Tickets

Last season’s (Season 8) Starter Pack DLC will be going in the vault on October 3rd, so if you’re looking to get it, be sure to pick it up before then!

New Breeds for Favorite Species

A party is only as exciting as its guests, and so to be sure the Party Animal Update has no shortage of partying animals, the Lab Labs have released 12 new breeds of favorite Super Animal species!

Unlock each of them in the Research Lab once you reach the appropriate level for the species they belong to:

Super Caracal (Cat)

Super Blobfish

Super Tiger Tiger Shark

Super Gummy Shark

Super Elephant Seal

Super Blue Poison Dart Frog

Super Fire Hawk

Super Inverted Skunk

Super Flamingo (Seagull)

Super Komodo Dragon (Lizard)

Super Tibetan Fox

Super Sacabambaspis (Fish)

Turnip Boy Collab Event

Turnip Boy’s thirst for crime can no longer be satiated by his own games (Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion and his upcoming sequel, Turnip Boy Robs a Bank), so he’s crossed over to cause some mayhem in Super Animal World!

From now through October 10th, you can complete challenges and tear up wanted posters to earn Turnip Boy themed cosmetics in this newly revamped event format.

Earn six Turnip Boy-themed items via event challenges:

Soil Revolver magnum skin

Turnip Boy Leaves

Turnip Chan Outfit

Turnip Boy Umbrella

Turnip Boy Wanted Poster gravestone

Soil Sword melee weapon

The Turnip Boy-inspired Super Apple Cat has also arrived in the Research Lab!

The event won’t be your last chance to get your paws on them, so if you miss the event, just keep your eyes peeled for future opportunities to unlock them.

You might notice when you visit the Welcome Center that Turnip Boy has left its iconic fountain a bit worse for wear (you know how he feels about animals), but you’ll get to enjoy a new Turnip Boy X SAR track from Jake Butineau and Snoozy Kazoo’s Jake “Okinoth” Currier for the 2 weeks of the event!

We’re super excited to hear what you all think of our first-ever collaboration project and new event format, and are proud to hit this milestone with our friends at Snoozy Kazoo. We’re huge fans of the first game, Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, and for any of you who are fans of single-player roguelite games, you should definitely keep an eye out for its sequel: Turnip Boy Robs a Bank, which launches later this year and is available to wishlist now. You may be surprised by what you’ll find in the Botanical Bank…

The party has started in SMoMA’s gallery

The Super Museum of Modern Art’s Ephemeral Collection has been updated with the finalists from the recent Life of the Party Super Fanart Contest! The overwhelming amount of entrants and sheer level of creativity on display from all of you completely floored us yet again, and it was super hard to narrow down the finalists. Thank you so much to all of you who submitted your artwork to the contest!

Check out all the entrants on the Super Fanart Contest website here: ArtContest.AnimalRoyale.com

New in the SAW Shop & Carl’s Cart

Ms. Macawsome’s stock has expanded once again with a new bundle and emote! She’s always one to be improving her catalog… or would it be parrotalog?

Diner Bundle, including the Diner Server Dress, Hat, and Milkshake melee weapon

Hit the beach for an end-of-summer luau with the new Hula emote

We have three colors of party hats to watch out for in Carl’s Cart too that will be rotating in this week.

Quality of Life Improvements

A soft matchmaking system has been implemented in the SAW vs Rebellion game mode. At the start of a match, teams are balanced based on player level for an improved and more balanced experience. This means you won’t get your helmet until the match begins and your team is assigned.

Scout I’s skunk bomb count has been reduced to 1, and Scout II’s to 3.

Teammates in the SAW vs Rebellion mode no longer trigger friendly Lucky Cat Mines. This will allow them to be more useful, as players often found them being accidentally detonated by allies in large-team modes.

The Wave emote is now a milestone reward, achieved by playing 20 team-based games.

The legendary BCG’s max damage has been lowered from 76 to 72. This will make it typically still able to two-shot players wearing level 1 armor, but now fairly unlikely to two-shot players wearing level 2 & 3 armor.

Common magnum damage at the muzzle has been increased from 51 to 53, and uncommon magnum damage has been increased from 54 to 55. This keeps them more in line with the rare magnum.

Up and down melee swings have been adjusted to occur within 40 degrees of north and south aim (previously, this was 30 degrees).

Throwables now make a sound while traveling mid-air to better alert players of their presence.

Sparrow trackers can now apply to Giant Emus.

Removed local rollback upon death, so higher ping players don't feel like they are teleported after dying.

While dead, the chat field will now show a message about not being able to type (and block text input) for all-chat.

Added creep (walk) and creep (idle) to the photo booth.

Exclamation alert badges that notify about Photo Booth Scenes that are earned now appear on the main menu and the Photo Booth tab.

Added a support code option for email-linked players in Manage Account.

Bot Tweaks

Many changes have been made to the game’s bots to improve the player experience, especially for newer players.

Bots aim more smoothly, making them more realistic in how they look around, and with fewer abrupt snaps.

Bot aim has more randomization now.

Pursuit range, aim, and vision have been reduced against lower level players (below level 40).

Fixed hunting rifle bots shooting too quickly.

Bots will roll less while pursuing players under level 20.

If targeting a downed player, bots will look for new enemies in line of sight that are not downed to prioritize before the downed player.

Lowered attack speed of bots slightly.

Zip-and-Go Improvements

Carry/place limit is now 4 (6 with bandolier).

Zip-and-Go throwables now spawn in the world as packs of two rather than individually.

Deployment animation has been lowered from 0.50s to 0.39s.

Drone speed is 30% faster.

Increased minimum exit time after riding, to reduce spam [E] clicks causing accidental exit.

Server predicts exit position and waits based on player ping to avoid players seeing themselves stuck in water.

New Private Match Host Functions

Private match hosts now have a /weight command:

This command can be used to regenerate the loot table with various weapon spawn weightings, while in lobby.

Valid weight types include ‘all’, any gun class, any gun ID, and any grenade ID (with values from 0.0 to 5.0).

Priority is given to the most specific type, for instance ‘/weight all 0 gunhuntingrifle 1’ will allow for a match with only hunting rifles.

It is important to note that the weight value is a multiplier on the original weapon weight, so the minigun is still zero spawn chance in the world, even with a 5.0 weight.

Mole crates are not affected by weight but a weight of zero will stop a weapon from being in the drops.

Weight does affect rebel caches as well as grenades/bananas from grass and breakable crates.

For mystery mode, weights are applied after any mystery mode specific modifiers.

The command ‘/weight reset’ can be used to reset all weightings.

Private match hosts can also enter a ‘/mystery #’ command to change the Mystery Mode type in the lobby. One minor thing to note is that if picking Western mode, all player hats will change to a cowboy hat, but changing to another mystery type will not undo the hat.

Other functionalities have been added for private match hosts, as well:

Added ‘/kill all’ command for private match hosts.

Added ‘/nade’ command for private matches, to spawn grenades.

On PC, ‘/netdata’ command now shows packet loss.

Added animated jellyfish & water to some of the tanks at the Super Sea Land aquarium!

Added posts to many boardwalks around the map, especially at Super Sea Land.

Updated the shape of the sand islands at Super Sea Land.

Improved collisions at the aquarium by removing the rocky corals and removing collisions from tube corals.

The Sea Legs Restaurant’s side hut has been revamped.

Stage seating was updated at Super Sea Land so players can walk between rows. A barrier has also been added at the water's edge.

Improved rail visibility around the Super Sea Land stage.

Widened some door openings around Super Sea Land and added patios.

Adjusted Super Sea Land stage lights and added markings where the stage TVs fell in the animated YouTube short.

Crates near the broken saw mill line that blocked collisions abnormally have been moved.

Fixed some construction walls at Beaver HQ that were able to be hidden behind.

Fixed a corner of the houses at S.A.W. Villas that could be seen through.

Bug Fixes

Fixed upward melee swings not able to hit fences if right against them, and fixed downward swings sometimes not playing tree-hit sound.

Fixed phantom mole crate pulse appearing on the map if viewing it after the mole has left.

Fixed map being openable while the report panel is active.

Fixed the water at Nautitorium stage not being treated as water for throwables such as bananas.

Fixed z-order on Nautitorium rails especially with zip-lines.

Fixed pets sleep sound playing repeatedly in the fruit press if you died there at the end of the conveyor belt with a pet.

Fixed being able to board teammate emus through walls.

Fixed a bug where changing emus and eating a second speed mushroom would add the stacked effect to the second emu.

Fixed giant emu and your own mushroom speed boost timer getting mixed up when dismounting/remounting an emu while both boosts are active.

Healing emus no longer incorrectly contributes to the healing stat & milestone.

Fixed sparrow tracker position on player when riding a giant emu. Sparrow will also match the direction the player and emu are facing.

Fixed a bug where grenades and other throwables being tossed while becoming a Zombie Joe would end up stuck on the map.

Phantom respawn timer in the Bwoking Dead should be fixed now.

Fixed Zombie Joes spawning in the fruit press. Might have to recall those last few batches of juice…

Fixed a bug where changing to MP4 in the photo booth didn't do transparent checkbox toggling in one case.

Fixed friends in the Photo Booth not having their proper gem level after being duplicated.

Fixed gem emote flipping the gem upside down in the photo booth.

Fixed controller bug with navigation on the Customize emote tab not showing an emote when using dpad-left.

Fixed random vertical flickering for controller users when drinking or taping.

Can no longer change the fill toggle while matchmaking (prevents desync bug).

Big Things Coming to Super Animal World

We also wanted to take this opportunity to share a little bit of what you can look forward to next in Super Animal Royale, after the update.

You might have noticed that this season is a little more focused on quality of life improvements, seasonal content and new animals than our previous update, and that’s because we’re working on something really big for Super Animal Royale in parallel. We’re super excited about it, but we’re not quite ready to talk about it yet aside from that you can look forward to it coming in 2024.

In the meantime, we’ve packed the schedule for the rest of 2023. After this update and the Turnip Boy event, you’ll be able to look forward to Howloween and CRISPRmas in the brand new event format, another update in December, and lots of additional surprises sprinkled in between.

We’re very excited for all the big things coming in SAR’s future, and we hope you’ll all have a ton of fun this season with the Party Animal update and the Turnip Boy collab event.

We’ll see you all at the party, Super Animals!