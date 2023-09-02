- The in-game manual now includes an added summary section for inputs.
- A video splash intro has been implemented to reference the game engine.
- An introductory screen featuring a quote from Erno Rubik has been added.
- Minor bug fixes related to the Play+ game mode have been addressed.
ART IS RIFLE update for 2 September 2023
Game Update #5 - v0.9.34 is Live!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
