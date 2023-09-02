 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ART IS RIFLE update for 2 September 2023

Game Update #5 - v0.9.34 is Live!

Share · View all patches · Build 12095697 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The in-game manual now includes an added summary section for inputs.
  • A video splash intro has been implemented to reference the game engine.
  • An introductory screen featuring a quote from Erno Rubik has been added.
  • Minor bug fixes related to the Play+ game mode have been addressed.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2486731
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link