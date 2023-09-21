 Skip to content

Celbugs update for 21 September 2023

Celbugs is here!

Share · View all patches · Build 12095477 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The time has finally come: Celbugs is out now on Steam! I can promise you a release full of bugs (but hopefully not the kind that show up in the code that I write).

Over the launch period you can save yourself a few pennies and buy it at a 10% discount. I hope you enjoy the game, because I greatly enjoyed making it.

If you're still on the fence about whether or not you want to crawl into the world of Celbugs, take a gander at its store page to watch some trailers and learn more about the game.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2571330/Celbugs/

Keep on buggin'.

