Summer Islands update for 2 September 2023

Update August 2023 [v0.8.9] with nature, more nature and fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12095466 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

Here are the features in pictures:












and many more.... ;)

Have fun
https://trello.com/b/FbC1a19w/devboard-summer-islands

FEATURES

  • ADDED: Corals inserted in shallow water
  • ADDED: Mangroves expanded in shallow water
  • ADDED: Turtle animation in water
  • ADDED: Shark animation in water
  • ADDED: More stones and bushes
  • ADDED: Pixel Clouds
  • ADDED: Parrot animation
  • ADDED: Palms and trees animations
  • ADDED: Game speeds as shortcuts
  • ADDED: Select new random name for BOTS
  • ADDED: Select new random SEED
  • ADDED: Individual mouse button assignment

USABILITY IMPROVEMENTS

  • FIX: Mouse wheel button has no more building copied
  • FIX: Click on utility building you could change rent
  • FIX: Terraforming with teammates was calculated incorrectly
  • FIX: Gamepad sabotage and demolition function failed
  • CHANGED: Increase land out of the water is cost 10 times more
  • CHANGED: Dark Pixel Clouds at tornado
  • CHANGED: White Pixel Clouds at Meteorite
  • CHANGED: Streets can be built over paths
  • CHANGED: Terrain at building on the hillside can be leveled

