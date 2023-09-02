Update August 2023 [v0.8.9] with nature, more nature and fixes

Hello everyone,
Here are the features in pictures:
and many more.... ;)
Have fun
https://trello.com/b/FbC1a19w/devboard-summer-islands
FEATURES
- ADDED: Corals inserted in shallow water
- ADDED: Mangroves expanded in shallow water
- ADDED: Turtle animation in water
- ADDED: Shark animation in water
- ADDED: More stones and bushes
- ADDED: Pixel Clouds
- ADDED: Parrot animation
- ADDED: Palms and trees animations
- ADDED: Game speeds as shortcuts
- ADDED: Select new random name for BOTS
- ADDED: Select new random SEED
- ADDED: Individual mouse button assignment
USABILITY IMPROVEMENTS
- FIX: Mouse wheel button has no more building copied
- FIX: Click on utility building you could change rent
- FIX: Terraforming with teammates was calculated incorrectly
- FIX: Gamepad sabotage and demolition function failed
- CHANGED: Increase land out of the water is cost 10 times more
- CHANGED: Dark Pixel Clouds at tornado
- CHANGED: White Pixel Clouds at Meteorite
- CHANGED: Streets can be built over paths
- CHANGED: Terrain at building on the hillside can be leveled
Changed files in this update