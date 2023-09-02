 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rogue: Genesia update for 2 September 2023

Hotfix 0.9.0.2a

Share · View all patches · Build 12095451 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Slight buff to defence piercing behaviour
    the post-defence damage inflicted to an enemy cannot be lower that the maximum between your defense piercing and your attack damage
    Max(Final Damage, Min(Base Damage, Defense Piercing))
  • Slightly reduced Goblin shaman inter-phase duration in higher difficulty

QoL

  • Increased tab Drop-down visibility in Gameoption menu
  • Added a small icon to card that banish other card
    Hovering this icon will display all the card banished by taking it
  • Normalized a few text size in Soul-shop and Options that were having a too wide range in their possible size

Fixes

  • Evasion not working
  • Gunslinger's shot not being visible in low graphic setting (or low visual effect setting)
  • Elentor Scaling Hell and Descent Into Hell challenge glitching when you pick purification or increase corruption
  • Gunslinger's shot not hiting any enemy when having low enough piercing
  • Card Level-up detail text going outside of the box
  • Tooltip text sometime overlapping with upper/lower section

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2067921 Depot 2067921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2067922 Depot 2067922
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link