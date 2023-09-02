Hotfix 0.9.0.2a

Slight buff to defence piercing behaviour
the post-defence damage inflicted to an enemy cannot be lower that the maximum between your defense piercing and your attack damage
Max(Final Damage, Min(Base Damage, Defense Piercing))
Slightly reduced Goblin shaman inter-phase duration in higher difficulty
QoL
Increased tab Drop-down visibility in Gameoption menu
Added a small icon to card that banish other card
Hovering this icon will display all the card banished by taking it
Normalized a few text size in Soul-shop and Options that were having a too wide range in their possible size
Fixes
Evasion not working
Gunslinger's shot not being visible in low graphic setting (or low visual effect setting)
Elentor Scaling Hell and Descent Into Hell challenge glitching when you pick purification or increase corruption
Gunslinger's shot not hiting any enemy when having low enough piercing
Card Level-up detail text going outside of the box
Tooltip text sometime overlapping with upper/lower section
