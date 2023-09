Share · View all patches · Build 12095444 · Last edited 2 September 2023 – 12:09:20 UTC by Wendy

🎮 Greetings, Community! 🎮

🚀 As we've previously teased on our roadmap, the day has finally arrived - we are releasing an update on character customization.

👍 Create your own character and leave your mark on the NYC scene!

👷‍♂️ We're not stopping here. Work on the next feature in roadmap is in progress. 👷‍♂️

🌟 Wishing You an Incredible Weekend! 🎉