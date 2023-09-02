 Skip to content

Hero of Fate update for 2 September 2023

V3.0.1.5 Update Notice

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, thank you for your support of the game today, I have received a lot of feedback, and here's the update:
Update content:
1, Optimize the game performance and fix lag problems caused by some skills releasing, including: optimizing the animation resources of monsters, optimizing the bullet and pickup resources and so on.
2. Optimize the sound effects of the game, so the sound effects of release skills will not interrupt the bgm.
3、Fix the bug of tracking target of tracking bullets.
4、Fix other bugs.

