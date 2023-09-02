The Trials 1.1.0 Update - Out Now!

Hello Spirits of the Oak! Time has come for another big update in Oaken!

The Trials 1.1.0 💜

with Modding support! 🖤

FIrst of all, thank you all for all the comments and feedback after the release, we are so happy many of you found Oaken fun and challenging, recent reviews have been very supportive 💕 Now thanks to our partner CurseForge Oaken just recievied ingame modding features!

That is not all, because a BIG MODDING CONTEST WITH AWESOME PRIZES is approaching, but we wanted to share the tools first and see how you like them so far! Join our Discord to talk about modding and learn how to use the level editor!

Click there to join the Discord!

MAIN CHANGES:

Added the Level Editor , Trial editor and Trial Challenges Mode .

, and . Masteries are now unlocked in tiers of 5 instead of one by one to quicken the difficulty progression.

Added options for framerate limit and mute in background.

Fixed the following bugs:

infinite loading screens that had a small chance to appear in one of the Roots encounters

issue with updating very old Early Access saves

issue with Deigo/Kidu skill (Flit) not working correctly when a unit was facing a hex which was not on the board

"can choose no direction" bug

rare issue of the tutorial not working correctly

the bug of having more than 18 trinkets crashing the run

the "Embers don't always create allied hexes" bug

the switched achievements for JP localization

the switched achievements for the last guide and the bonus ending for all localizations

leaving any tutorial level on the victory screen

Imperial Fungus / Invasive Fungi trinket combo not working correctly

Bark Splitter not triggering Slay effects

a few incorrect items having increased chances of dropping with the "increased guide loot chance" talent

"the Collector" event only accepted unique wisps

Ancestral Hand / Toothing Rhizome combo not triggering correctly on objects

Buried Bulblets cannot be stepped onto by units that move onto the target on Slay

Outsmart not working when the attacker is completely Shielded

'Don't receive Degeneration' objective now doesn't fail when the received amount is 0

Elder Daughter properly refreshes her ability when she kills an enemy during enemy turn

clarified the wording of some keywords and trinkets

many other minor bugs with localizations and levels

Try Oaken right now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1348690/Oaken/

Have fun, spirits!