09/02 Patch Notes - Bank and Store Expansion

Hello cash register wizards!!! 🛒🧙‍♀️🧙

I'll never get tired of thanking you all one more time for the amazing feedback you all give! Huge thanks ❤️

Also, for those of you who found a wild product cart (new future item) in the back of your store, I'm so sorry. It accidentally went through one of the daily patches. Hope you enjoyed it 😅

This cart will be added in the next update 😁.

What's coming next?

Store second floor - It will be unlocked in a future small patch. Probably between this week and next week.

- The staff is not even close to what is ideal. The next goal is to implement some way to train them to avoid firing and search/contract new employees, but also more complexity on their tasks. More Furniture - New furniture is coming along with a new product cart I've been working on for the last week. You will be able to move multiple boxes of products in the cart. This will be used later for customer shopping carts ❤️

- New furniture is coming along with a new product cart I've been working on for the last week. You will be able to move multiple boxes of products in the cart. This will be used later for customer shopping carts ❤️ More Polish - Gonna spend some time polishing several things and fixing some visual issues. Expect new animations and interactions! And also a permanent solution for the thieves 😁.

New Features & Balancing

Tablet Homepage

All applications will now display the unlock requirements on the tablet homepage. This should make it easier for new players to know when to unlock each feature.

Hovering over the reputation stars will now display the current star percentage.

Banking Application (Tablet)

This application will allow players to check some details such as:

Current balance

Daily income versus expenses

Request/Repay loans

Check loan details

List of all transactions in the supermarket.

Currently in the banking app is possible to obtain 3 different loans:

$10.000 - 10% interest rate - 24 days to pay

$25.000 - 12.5% interest rate - 36 days to pay

$50.000 - 15% interest rate - 48 days to pay

Probably in the future I'll add a feature where the player chooses the amount he wants and the days to pay and the bank automatically calculates the interest rate for that specific loan.

Construction Application (Tablet)

New application that allows players to expand their current supermarket space. Unlocked when you reach your second reputation star for the first time.

Currently, you can expand your ground floor to double the size of your supermarket. This will increase the rent.

New alert message when a player upgrades the store. Shows the new rent.

Currently this is limited to the first floor, and there's not much to do, but I've been working on the second floor for the past two weeks with some surprises! 😍

Another thing this application will hold is the ability to customize the store. This means different walls, floors, colors, ...

Gonna leave a little gif here showing what's coming next when the second floor is available 😁.

Bankruptcy

Before, you couldn't really lose the game in any way. Even if your balance went negative, it would be okay because you would probably be able to make it back in the next few minutes.

This is something I want to keep in the game since the main goal here is for you to have fun and not to get into a fully complex management game.

Now, you will go bankrupt if your balance stays below zero for seven days in a row. If that happens, it's game over.

There will be new warnings when this happens and also when there are 3 and 1 days left for bankruptcy.

One way to combat immediate bankruptcy would be to take out a loan in the new banking app, but remember that this is only a temporary solution.

Short version:

New bankruptcy scenario that happens when your bank balance is below zero for 7 consecutive days.

New bankruptcy warning notifications.

Report bug in-game

This will help me analyze your save file and get straight to the problem and fix it as fast as possible!

Please use this feature while you are in the game, describing the problem and how to reproduce it if possible!

New option to report a bug in the game.

The in-game main menu has also been reworked. It now includes this new Report Bug feature.

Customers

Those nasty customers getting 25 pineapples, apples or milk are gone! 👌

Fixed a problem with the customer's shopping list, where saving and reloading the game would add the basic products (like apples, pineapples, milk, ...) to the available products.

Fixed a problem where some customers would get stuck in the self-service checkout.

Employees

Employees will now avoid tasks that others are doing. No more multiple workers interacting with the same objects and doing the same task over and over again.

Workers will now find the nearest janitor's cart instead of a random one.

Employees will show up on time. Even if they skip the night.

(Temporary) Workers can now grab items that are out of reach. This includes papers or product bags that are sandwiched between items. This is a temporary solution, but in the future the plan is to let the player know that it's out of reach and they should take a look at it. This will also help with customers in the future.

Thief chance lowered even more. New mechanism coming soon!

Confirmation Dialogs

Now there are real confirmation dialogs for some actions. For example, when you fire an employee, take a loan or even pay back the loan, you have to confirm the action. This should help to avoid accidentally hitting some button 😎

Audio

Fixed a problem where some sounds were played even when the audio was muted.

Added "Footsteps" audio type to the options.

Fixed a problem where it was possible to hear the broom sound effect anywhere on the map.

Fixed multiple objects not being taken into account in the audio mixer.

Others

Added on-screen message to warn the player to restart the game due to lighting when changing the quality setting.

Increased lighting capacity on balanced settings. This should avoid running into these lighting problems.

Bug fixes