Athereon: Advent I update for 2 September 2023

BUILD_2023.09.02i1

Build 12095356 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Removed regular fog from appearing in the overworld view
  • Be aware that various windstorms (e.g. Duststorms, Sandstorms, Fogstorms) still exists in the overworld view
  • Enhanced the battle damages that player characters inflict on the stat of enemy characters
  • Increased experience given for battle victories
  • Increased experience given for skills used successfully (e.g. Thievery, Device, Might)
  • Increased findings (e.g. gems, star, arrows, bolts, etc.) after battle victories
  • Increased findings (e.g. gems, star, arrows, bolts, etc.) for some containers (e.g. Chests, Crates, Barrels, Sarcophagus, Coffins, etc.)

