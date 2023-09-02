- Removed regular fog from appearing in the overworld view
- Be aware that various windstorms (e.g. Duststorms, Sandstorms, Fogstorms) still exists in the overworld view
- Enhanced the battle damages that player characters inflict on the stat of enemy characters
- Increased experience given for battle victories
- Increased experience given for skills used successfully (e.g. Thievery, Device, Might)
- Increased findings (e.g. gems, star, arrows, bolts, etc.) after battle victories
- Increased findings (e.g. gems, star, arrows, bolts, etc.) for some containers (e.g. Chests, Crates, Barrels, Sarcophagus, Coffins, etc.)
Athereon: Advent I update for 2 September 2023
BUILD_2023.09.02i1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
