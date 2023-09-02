New Map & Weapon Overhauls

v11.6.0

The hits just keep coming! We're back with another brand new map and 2 major weapon overhauls. Without further interruption, here is the change log!

Weapon Overhauls

Winchester 1897

The Winchester shotgun has had a major facelift, with a new upgraded texture and completely new first and third person animations from our newest member of the development team, Enfield!

The Winchester started life as a custom asset made by the 29th Infantry Division, and we're excited to see it finally given a full makeover to make it feel powerful and polished.

Enfield No. 4

The Enfield No. 4 has been given a full facelift, with a brand new higher quality texture and animations. With this, we have finally fully completed the modernization of the Commonwealth infantry weapons!

Maps

Additions

Bremoy Advance

Bremoy is a small town that saw fierce fighting during Operation Bluecoat, the Allied push further inland to exploit the success of Operation Cobra. Here, British Guards Armored Division and the 15th Scottish Infantry Division came head to head against the German 21st Panzer Division.

The rolling fields that surround the town make for dangerous manoeuvering, especially for infantry. Both sides will need to make good use of recon and armored units to turn the battle in their favor.

Changes

Armored Iskra

Fixed an issue with the Axis initial spawn not deactivating after setup phase.

Bridgehead

Added Volkssturm rifleman role and reduced number of Heer riflemen to 6.

Added ammo pouch for FG42 roles.

Added G43 to German AT role.

Removed ZF41 from German sniper role (marksman role has these instead).

Reduced number of Panther spawns from 10 to 5.

Fixed bug with Canadian Squad Leaders having duplicate binoculars.

Fixed an inconsistency with some roles using the base RO Kar98k model.

Champs d'Agonie

Fixed corrupted map file.

Cheneux

Added additional cover to the map, particularly around the first objective.

Added a 3 minute delay before Sd.Kfz. 10/5 halftracks unlock.

Reduced Allied respawn time to 8 seconds on the first objective only.

Reduced capture requirements for first objective from 5 players to 3.

Flakturm Tiergarten

Increased Axis ticket modifier by 2 (games were ended in draws too frequently).

Fixed several floating static meshes.

Fixed collision on plants inside of the University building.

Fury Advance:

Changed Manor objective to deactivate when captured by Allies.

Changed Stuart to unlock when Manor is captured.

Added delay to initial Tiger spawn.

German Village

Fixed incorrect rifle on Volkssturm AT loadouts.

Godolloi

Increased Allied and Axis tickets slightly.

Reduced all objective capture speeds.

Changed all objectives to have minimum player requirements to capture.

Reworked some objective capture areas such as Western Roadblock.

Jurques Dusk

Rework of previous Jurques Day Two version with improved performance, new lighting and objectives.

Kriegstadt

Added a limited number of logistic trucks back onto the map.

Added constructions limits.

Removed tank traps which locked German tanks into one street for the Ministry and Bridge objective.

Moved Axis supply cache so it is not as vulnerable.

Moved Flemingstrasse Axis Objective spawn back so it was out of arty range.

Removed howitzers for both teams.

Fixed bug which made Germans unable to capture Offices objective.

Olkhovatka

Added some additional cover and detail near Soviet main spawn.

Added a new building interior in the village.

Added missing Combat Engineer role for Germans.

Added PTRD and RPG grenade to the Russian AT role.

Removed StuH 42, Pz III and earliest model of T-34 to simplify loadout.

Increased Tiger respawn time and decreased availability.

Reduced number of active tanks for the Germans from 5 to 3 and Russians from 4 to 2.

Reduced German MG roles from 3 to 2.

Pointe du Hoc

Added additional cover along the road and in the fields around the MG Position and Barn objectives.

Increased map time limit from 40 to 45 minutes.

Reduced Axis respawn time modifier on the last two objectives from 50 to 30 seconds.

Fixed a bug where some Axis spawns were facing the wrong direction.

Fixed a bug were certain objectives could stay enabled when not intended.

Road to Isigny

Added Osttruppe rifleman role.

Added construction limits.

Added minimum player requirements to capture objectives.

Fixed an issue where Axis could build AT guns behind artillery and minefield protection volumes.

Reduced respawn timer of Marder III to 180 seconds from 400 seconds.

Changed Pz IV Ausf. H to StuG III Ausf. G (352nd ID was equipped only with StuGs, Marders and Flakpanzers in reality).

Stoumont

Added German sniper role with G43 ZF4.

Targnon Advance

Added slight team balance skew in ratio of Attackers.

Reduced player capture requirements for all objectives.

Ten Aard

Increased Axis ticket modifier slightly.

Reworked final Axis spawn minefield to offer better protection.

Fixed some collision issues with some window statics.

Miscellaneous

Set the default resolution for new installs to 1600x900 instead of 1024x768.

Squads can now be locked with a minimum of 2 members instead of 3.

That's it for this one, we'll see you in the next one when we'll have some teaser shots from the upcoming Italy update!

A reminder also that donations are always welcome on our Patreon! Community donations help us keep the game servers and our development infrastructure funded.

See you on the battlefield,

Darklight Games