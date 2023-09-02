Updated on September 2

Share · View all patches · Build 12095331 · Last edited 2 September 2023 – 12:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Fix: Twitching when rapidly rotating the lens

Optimization: The target determination range of the command attack is narrowed, so that the attack target is more accurate

Adjustment: Moved the "Settings" position in the game from the function level 2 bar to the level 1 bar

Added: Discernible exercises for the nine-tailed Fox

Added: The perceptive mind of the Thorny Orca

Added: The heart of the Rosy Sky Tianluan

Added: Exercises for the Green Scale Snake

Added: Hydra's Mind

Added: Hellfire Pterosaur exercises

Added: Lens rotation sensitivity adjustment (adjusted in the Settings interface)

Added: Detect whether there is overlap after customizing key Settings, and display overlap prompt

Added: Small map display landform, rich world map landform details and mouse operation display