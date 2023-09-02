Updated on September 2

Fix: Twitching when rapidly rotating the lens
Optimization: The target determination range of the command attack is narrowed, so that the attack target is more accurate
Adjustment: Moved the "Settings" position in the game from the function level 2 bar to the level 1 bar
Added: Discernible exercises for the nine-tailed Fox
Added: The perceptive mind of the Thorny Orca
Added: The heart of the Rosy Sky Tianluan
Added: Exercises for the Green Scale Snake
Added: Hydra's Mind
Added: Hellfire Pterosaur exercises
Added: Lens rotation sensitivity adjustment (adjusted in the Settings interface)
Added: Detect whether there is overlap after customizing key Settings, and display overlap prompt
Added: Small map display landform, rich world map landform details and mouse operation display
Changed files in this update