 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

开局一只蛋 update for 2 September 2023

Updated on September 2

Share · View all patches · Build 12095331 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix: Twitching when rapidly rotating the lens

Optimization: The target determination range of the command attack is narrowed, so that the attack target is more accurate

Adjustment: Moved the "Settings" position in the game from the function level 2 bar to the level 1 bar

Added: Discernible exercises for the nine-tailed Fox

Added: The perceptive mind of the Thorny Orca

Added: The heart of the Rosy Sky Tianluan

Added: Exercises for the Green Scale Snake

Added: Hydra's Mind

Added: Hellfire Pterosaur exercises

Added: Lens rotation sensitivity adjustment (adjusted in the Settings interface)

Added: Detect whether there is overlap after customizing key Settings, and display overlap prompt

Added: Small map display landform, rich world map landform details and mouse operation display

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2496921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link