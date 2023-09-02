-Started working on the colorblind mode.
-Changed how the berserk talent works.
-The first expiration of a buff skill will not trigger the second one when using it before the duration of the first one has ended (e.g., shield up).
-You cannot get the same item twice on the gambling screen if you press the button quickly anymore.
-Added a minimap to which house.
-"Which house" ground skills now also deal a percentage of current health damage.
-Reduced how quickly attributes grow in this fight.
-Fixed a bug where respec would not properly set the skill level in some cases.
-Added a tooltip to explain how total damage works on the inventory screen.
-Typo fixes.
-A new name has been added to the credits' special QA section: Qwasp.
Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 2 September 2023
QoL improvements patch
