 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 2 September 2023

QoL improvements patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12095317 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Started working on the colorblind mode.
-Changed how the berserk talent works.
-The first expiration of a buff skill will not trigger the second one when using it before the duration of the first one has ended (e.g., shield up).
-You cannot get the same item twice on the gambling screen if you press the button quickly anymore.
-Added a minimap to which house.
-"Which house" ground skills now also deal a percentage of current health damage.
-Reduced how quickly attributes grow in this fight.
-Fixed a bug where respec would not properly set the skill level in some cases.
-Added a tooltip to explain how total damage works on the inventory screen.
-Typo fixes.
-A new name has been added to the credits' special QA section: Qwasp.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2115591 Depot 2115591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link