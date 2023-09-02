QoL improvements patch

-Started working on the colorblind mode.

-Changed how the berserk talent works.

-The first expiration of a buff skill will not trigger the second one when using it before the duration of the first one has ended (e.g., shield up).

-You cannot get the same item twice on the gambling screen if you press the button quickly anymore.

-Added a minimap to which house.

-"Which house" ground skills now also deal a percentage of current health damage.

-Reduced how quickly attributes grow in this fight.

-Fixed a bug where respec would not properly set the skill level in some cases.

-Added a tooltip to explain how total damage works on the inventory screen.

-Typo fixes.

-A new name has been added to the credits' special QA section: Qwasp.