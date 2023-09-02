1.15.1 live on Beta branch

Interface
-
Improved setting dialogs.
-
Reduce the height of most textboxes for higher content density.
-
[Graph] Add an option to scale the preview image and to make the image avoid labels.
-
[Graph] Add an option to fade out non-selecting connections for better visibility.
-
None: No fading
-
ALT: Fade when holding the ALT key
-
Always: Always fade when selecting any node.
-
[Release note] Improve text display.
-
[Release note] Right-click on version number to copy.
Nodes
-
Introduce the brand new 3D workflow for better, more modular 3D manipulation in Pixel Composer.
-
Array processor node now balances array (convert scalar to the array, resize array to match value) for each spread value.
-
Toggling animation on the property with 1 keyframe will create a key on the current animation frame.
-
Improve obj file loading speed.
-
Enum and boolean data types will create a hold keyframe by default.
-
[Canvas] Draw action is now undoable.
-
[Draw Text] Remove the character range property as it does nothing.
Bug
- Fix array compatibility to several widgets.
- [Release Note] Fix dialog does not fetch the right release note.
- [Animator] Fix properties sometimes disappear.
- [Canvas] Fix holding the alt key still activates tool action.
- [Particle] Fix negative acceleration causes the particle to move weirdly.
- [Trigger] Fix error when connecting trigger to inspector action.
- [Struct] Fix buffer in struct converted to number.
- [Polygonal Shape] Fix error when using path output in other nodes.
- [Path] Fix inspector not showing the right anchor list.
- [Equation] Fix AST not cache properly.
- [Warp, Area Warp] Fix the default anchor position not the same as the surface dimension.
