Gaia Trek V1.0.12 Hotfix Patch Log

Hotfix Patch
- Fixed the problem that blueprint cards can be stacked, causing the game to get stuck abnormally sometimes.
- Fixed the problem that bosses sometimes have 0 blood and don't disappear. 3. fix the problem that windowing returns to full screen after restarting in default resolution.
- Open all the gallerys, fusion monsters and equipment can be displayed directly without collecting them.
Thank you very much for your support for gaia trek, we have now updated many bugs and optimizations. Feel free to leave your review on Steam, your feedback is always welcome!
Keep an eye out for the next update, we appreciate your continued support!
Changed depots in test branch