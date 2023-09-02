 Skip to content

绝世好武功 The Matchless Kungfu update for 2 September 2023

20230902 v0.8.19.0 Patch Notes

Build 12095262

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed the problem that the cage can still be recycled when there are prisoners in the cage
    2.Fix the size mismatch of the meridians, causing the main page to be stuck
    3.Fix the problem that the space occupied by the animal pen cannot be taken out
    1.Optimize the corresponding attitude value when forming a relationship
    2.Optimize the map of Bibotan Bamboo
    3.Optimizing the rules for generating attitudes in joint relations
    4.Optimize the timing of NPC's escape behavior
    5.Optimize some adventure events
  2. Add some new adventure events

Changed files in this update

