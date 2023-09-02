- Fixed the problem that the cage can still be recycled when there are prisoners in the cage
2.Fix the size mismatch of the meridians, causing the main page to be stuck
3.Fix the problem that the space occupied by the animal pen cannot be taken out
1.Optimize the corresponding attitude value when forming a relationship
2.Optimize the map of Bibotan Bamboo
3.Optimizing the rules for generating attitudes in joint relations
4.Optimize the timing of NPC's escape behavior
5.Optimize some adventure events
- Add some new adventure events
绝世好武功 The Matchless Kungfu update for 2 September 2023
20230902 v0.8.19.0 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1696441
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update