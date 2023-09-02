Patch 1.030

-
Boss 04 (Seth) - Fixed a very rare glitch where he may get stuck once he enters Berserk mode.
Mission 10 - Re-generated lighting to bake some of the unbaked props into the lightmap, this should improve the performance by a bit.
General - Things will now get spookier on Halloween.
General - Added a waypoint system for people who don't want to read. (Holding Camera Re-center for 1 second will show you where you need to go next.)
Mission 01 - Added a hint on how to use the waypoint system.
D.Magnum - Charged Shot - Animation updated in air.
D.Magnum - Charged Shot - Now when activated in air, will push the character back by a little bit.
Grindblade - Rapid Slash - Animation transition smoothed out.
Grindblade - Spiral Slash - Animation transition smoothed out.
Lock On - The lock on speed no longer snaps. Meaning that your analogue stick while locked on is now being taked into consideration. So if you move your stick slowly while locked on, the character will move slowly as well instead of having the same max speed at all times.
