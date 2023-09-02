Patch 1.030

Boss 04 (Seth) - Fixed a very rare glitch where he may get stuck once he enters Berserk mode.

Mission 10 - Re-generated lighting to bake some of the unbaked props into the lightmap, this should improve the performance by a bit.

General - Things will now get spookier on Halloween.

General - Added a waypoint system for people who don't want to read. (Holding Camera Re-center for 1 second will show you where you need to go next.)

Mission 01 - Added a hint on how to use the waypoint system.

D.Magnum - Charged Shot - Animation updated in air.

D.Magnum - Charged Shot - Now when activated in air, will push the character back by a little bit.

Grindblade - Rapid Slash - Animation transition smoothed out.

Grindblade - Spiral Slash - Animation transition smoothed out.