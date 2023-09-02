The Health Update is Now Live on Steam!

- Added 3 new pinups.
- Added Lovense integration to the lewd intro animation.
- Added VA moans by PixieWillow for Karen in lewd intro animation.
- Added Lovense Integration to the Roast and Spit minigame.
- Added Lovense support for User Interface (hover and click have vibration).
- Added Improved Lovense support for the Bar Gloryhole minigame.
- Added Lovense vibration during normal dialogue.
- Added Bullet Vibrator equipment item that can be bought in the gear shop. This item enables you to set a constant vibration strength of connected lovense toys.
- Added a dialogue chat history UI that displays what was recently said in a dialogue across multiple dialogues.
- Added a new addition to the mission UI to prominently display the main story mission that you need to do in order to progress, this will always be displayed at the top of the list for clarity.
- Added a small label to the Skip button in combat to prompt you to hold the button down.
- Added Klaus, HQ, and Florian Rusher dialogue sprites.
- Added a new option to select which seasonal event you want to be active.
- Added pre-time skip HQ and fixed typos in the dialogues.
- Added nude dialogue when you enter the stage in the bar
- Modified Unity Engine version to 2022.3.7f1.
- Modified gallery pinup UI to have a nicer variant selector.
- Fixed a crash in the bar bathroom during the no-badge scene.
- Fixed a ton of typos (thanks Prisoner416 for all the submissions).
- Fixed bugged Lovense integration in some of the scenes in the streetwhore ending.
- Fixed a bug causing the minimap to not close when pressing the keybind to close it.
- Fixed a bug where the camera would detach from Jenna after losing the gigabrain fight.
- Fixed an issue with some missions not ending themselves properly.
- Fixed an error that would occur when the game is being closed.
- Fixed a ton of typos in scenes.
- Fixed various interactions when you wear guard armor.
