Psychoscopy update for 2 September 2023

Evolution | Update 0.3.1

Fixed

  • Some Turkish translations not compiled correctly
  • Notification system wasn't working as intended
  • Wrong banishment method information for Chupachabra in tablet

Added

  • Gamma settings added to Display section

