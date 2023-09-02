Updates such as changes in the position of the sun depending on the time of day

- The position and brightness of the sun will change in real time depending on the time.
Changes in daylight hours due to seasonal changes are also reproduced. (Based on the latitude of Japan and the date on the PC clock)
For this reason, the brightness of the same scenario will vary depending on the season in which it is played, such as in the early morning hours.
- Adjusted the schedule of some trains, such as those between Komano Tatehama.
- Fixed an issue where some passengers were standing in their seats.
Original text (Japanese)
時刻による太陽位置の変化などのアップデート
・時刻により太陽の位置や明るさがリアルタイムに変化するようにしました。
季節の変化による日照時間の変化なども再現しております。（日本の緯度、PC内時計の日付を基準としています）
このため、早朝などのダイヤでは同じダイヤでもプレイする季節によって明るさが異なるようになります。
・駒野館浜間など、一部列車の時刻を調整しました。
・座席の位置で立っている乗客がいる不具合を修正しました。
Changed files in this update