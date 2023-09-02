Small Update #5 - 2023/9/2

Map collision cause player fall

Many players say that they find some different situations in the map that character can fall out of the map. We have fixed every map collision problems after receiving related feedback. Today's fix is mainly about phase 14 to phase 17.

Fixed enemy fly on the wall bug

Some flying enemies in between phase 14 to 17 could spawn on the edge of the map that they stay on the wall and cant be killed. Today's update made the spawn area more centered so that enemies won't spawn on the edge.