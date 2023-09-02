 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bloody Heaven update for 2 September 2023

Small Update #5 - 2023/9/2

Share · View all patches · Build 12095127 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Map collision cause player fall

Many players say that they find some different situations in the map that character can fall out of the map. We have fixed every map collision problems after receiving related feedback. Today's fix is mainly about phase 14 to phase 17.

Fixed enemy fly on the wall bug

Some flying enemies in between phase 14 to 17 could spawn on the edge of the map that they stay on the wall and cant be killed. Today's update made the spawn area more centered so that enemies won't spawn on the edge.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2224261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link