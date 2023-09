Share · View all patches · Build 12095072 · Last edited 2 September 2023 – 12:33:18 UTC by Wendy

-After the game ends, when the "Retry" button is pressed in the shop, it will now take you to the map selection screen.

-Yellow dragon

Attack Power: 4 → 3

[Skill] Cooldown: 6 → 10

[Skill] Last Strike: 20 → 12

-Ifrit

Attack Power: 10 → 12

[Skill] take down phoenix Attack Power: 4 → 8

[Skill] flying Phoenix Max Attackalbe Enemies: 200 → 120

[Skill] take down phoenix Max Attackable Enemies: ∞ → 120

[Skill] Attack Range: 1 → 1.3 (rolled back)

-Unit Copy Bug Fix