- Now you can use the side buttons to return to previous page. Note that it needs to send the message by WM_APPCOMMAND
- Due to legacy codes are not cleaned up, when starting / restarting applications, app will try to shut down steam, and may cause random crash sometimes.
- When moving to SDL Mixer as audio backend to support multi-instance playing of FFMpeg, forget to reset the finish flag of packet queue. When video is short enough, decode part will though it's finished by reading the flag, but loop condition will not be met as it checks the time stamp, which causes video will be paused incorrectly at the beginning after random times of loops.
EndlessShinyBlues update for 2 September 2023
2.2.0 update
