Flightpath Patch Update v.1.16

After going to a few expos and conventions, we got some nice feedback we used to do some minor fixes and improvements. Here's the bulletpoints

Adjusted some UI text for clarity.

Adjusted Health / Shields UI for better readability.

Generator load text in shop adjusted for readability on small screens.

Defend VIP missions now come with a distance counter to know how long there is left on the mission.

Changes to the tutorial to explain shields and generators.

Improved gamepad-based control of UI menus.

Fixed a bug that would lock weapons to be constantly shooting in Endless mode.

Fixed a bug on the control remapping UI that would show the wrong buttons if the gamepad was disconnected after remapping.

Other minor fixes