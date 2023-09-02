 Skip to content

Flightpath update for 2 September 2023

Flightpath Patch Update v.1.16

Share · View all patches · Build 12094958 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After going to a few expos and conventions, we got some nice feedback we used to do some minor fixes and improvements. Here's the bulletpoints

  • Adjusted some UI text for clarity.
  • Adjusted Health / Shields UI for better readability.
  • Generator load text in shop adjusted for readability on small screens.
  • Defend VIP missions now come with a distance counter to know how long there is left on the mission.
  • Changes to the tutorial to explain shields and generators.
  • Improved gamepad-based control of UI menus.
  • Fixed a bug that would lock weapons to be constantly shooting in Endless mode.
  • Fixed a bug on the control remapping UI that would show the wrong buttons if the gamepad was disconnected after remapping.
  • Other minor fixes

