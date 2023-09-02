Flightpath Patch Update v.1.16

After going to a few expos and conventions, we got some nice feedback we used to do some minor fixes and improvements. Here's the bulletpoints
- Adjusted some UI text for clarity.
- Adjusted Health / Shields UI for better readability.
- Generator load text in shop adjusted for readability on small screens.
- Defend VIP missions now come with a distance counter to know how long there is left on the mission.
- Changes to the tutorial to explain shields and generators.
- Improved gamepad-based control of UI menus.
- Fixed a bug that would lock weapons to be constantly shooting in Endless mode.
- Fixed a bug on the control remapping UI that would show the wrong buttons if the gamepad was disconnected after remapping.
- Other minor fixes
Changed files in this update