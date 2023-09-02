 Skip to content

Deep Space Outpost update for 2 September 2023

Hot Fix - EA Update v0.4.0.44

Hot Fix - EA Update v0.4.0.44

Share · View all patches · Build 12094859

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a quick hotfix. Yesterday's update introduced a game crash when using the droid control window. ːsteamfacepalmː

Sorry about that folks,
Nick

Changed files in this update

