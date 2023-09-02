 Skip to content

As Long As It's Not Illegal: Act I update for 2 September 2023

As Long As It's Not Illegal Series Completion!

Build 12094853 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ACT II and ACT I have received small updates in the wake of the Last ACT coming out.

With all three ACTs, the series is completed, and the Last ACT is set to release VERY soon.
You can view it's page here:
As Long As It's Not Illegal: Last ACT

