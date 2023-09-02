Alpha Patch 1

Decreased stamina consumption while sprinting by 30%.

Updated HUD art elements.

Added compare panel to the inventory tool-tip which can be accessed while holding shift while hovering over an icon of an item matching the slot type of one that is currently equipped.

Improved HUD performance.

Updated tutorial experience.

Updated overworld environment to include textured paths and path elements, new points of interest, new non-player characters, and new ingredient spawns.

Improve the overall combat experience.

Added ranged attack blocking capabilities for melee mobs to reduce the amount of damage they sustain while pursuing their targets.

Increased stamina use while holding a bow in the charged state.

Increased the amount of energy used to cast all spells.

Increased players unmodified movement speed by 4% and sprint by 6.8%.

Vastly improved the saving and loading system.

NOTE: Keep in mind at all times that the game is still in early, alpha development, and therefore, more changes/improvements are always on the horizon.