WarBox: Arcane update for 2 September 2023

Alpha Patch 1

Build 12094834 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Decreased stamina consumption while sprinting by 30%.
  • Updated HUD art elements.
  • Added compare panel to the inventory tool-tip which can be accessed while holding shift while hovering over an icon of an item matching the slot type of one that is currently equipped.
  • Improved HUD performance.
  • Updated tutorial experience.
  • Updated overworld environment to include textured paths and path elements, new points of interest, new non-player characters, and new ingredient spawns.
  • Improve the overall combat experience.
  • Added ranged attack blocking capabilities for melee mobs to reduce the amount of damage they sustain while pursuing their targets.
  • Increased stamina use while holding a bow in the charged state.
  • Increased the amount of energy used to cast all spells.
  • Increased players unmodified movement speed by 4% and sprint by 6.8%.
  • Vastly improved the saving and loading system.

NOTE: Keep in mind at all times that the game is still in early, alpha development, and therefore, more changes/improvements are always on the horizon.

