Alpha Patch 1

- Decreased stamina consumption while sprinting by 30%.
- Updated HUD art elements.
- Added compare panel to the inventory tool-tip which can be accessed while holding shift while hovering over an icon of an item matching the slot type of one that is currently equipped.
- Improved HUD performance.
- Updated tutorial experience.
- Updated overworld environment to include textured paths and path elements, new points of interest, new non-player characters, and new ingredient spawns.
- Improve the overall combat experience.
- Added ranged attack blocking capabilities for melee mobs to reduce the amount of damage they sustain while pursuing their targets.
- Increased stamina use while holding a bow in the charged state.
- Increased the amount of energy used to cast all spells.
- Increased players unmodified movement speed by 4% and sprint by 6.8%.
- Vastly improved the saving and loading system.
NOTE: Keep in mind at all times that the game is still in early, alpha development, and therefore, more changes/improvements are always on the horizon.
