Hot Fix 0.17.0.0

This update addresses several bugs from the new SDNL beta release.
SDNL Game Types
In this patch we addressed the issue where game types could not be selected. Now all the various game types in SDNL are fully active.
Changes
-
SDNL: Reduced rounds from 4 to 2
-
SDNL: Improved Magnum model
-
SDNL: Improved Super Shotty jump detection
-
SDNL: Crossbow zoom improved
-
SDNL: Magnum scope zoom improved
-
SDNL: Magnum now has a proper weapon pickup hologram
-
Game World Trophy Art Pass
- Trophy material system update
- Zombie Massacre trophy rework & texture update
- Shooting Gallery trophy texture update
- Bumper Cars trophy texture & model update
- Planet Panic trophy texture update
- Fishing trophy texture update
- Arcade trophy texture update
- Minigolf trophy texture update
- Laser Tag trophy texture update
- Bowling trophy texture update
- Little Crusaders trophy texture & model update
- Typing Derby trophy texture update
- Casino trophy texture update
- Trivia trophy texture & model update
- Ball Race trophy rework & texture update
- Plaza Events trophy rework & texture update
- Virus trophy rework & texture update
- Dark Voyage trophy rework
Optimizations
- SDNL: Improved LODs for Hatchet
- SDNL/Virus: Improved LODs for Crossbow
- Virus: Improved LODs for TNT
- SDNL: Improved LODs for Minigun
- SDNL: Improved LODs for Laser Magnum
- SDNL: Improved LODs for Decimator
- SDNL: Improved LODs for Pirate Gun
- SDNL: Improved LODs for Retro Gun
- SDNL/Virus: Improved LODs for Tommy Gun
- SDNL: Improved LODs for Bullpup
- SDNL: Improved LODs for Uzi
- SDNL: Improved LODs for Super Shotty
- SDNL: Improved LODs for Toy Hammer
- SDNL: Improved LODs for Laser Sniper
- SDNL: Improved LODs for Laser Saber
- SDNL: Improved LODs for Soularoid
- SDNL: Improved LODs for Health & Armor pickups
- SDNL: Improved LODs for Ammo Crate pickup
- SDNL: Improved LODs for Grenade Launcher sticky shell
- SDNL: Frostbite: Simplified collision meshes for Frostbite's crates
- SDNL: Frostbite: Optimized some textures
- Optimized lights on health/ammo/weapon/armor pickup pads
- SDNL: Frostbite: Optimized lighting in Frostbite
- Optimized Transdimensional Painting
Bug Fixes
- SDNL: Fixed not being able to select different game types as a host
- SDNL: Fixed players who late join not showing up on scoreboards
- Condo: Fixed various issues with materials
- SDNL: Fixed team-mate indicator not drawing through walls/player models
- SDNL: Fixed total kills per map (and leaderboards) not counting properly
- SDNL: Fixed EXP not being saved
- SDNL: Fixed badges not showing up (and showing as Plaza)
- LC: Fixed dragon actions playing twice for clients
- LC: Fixed dragon doing biting animation when using tail whip
- Fixed Stealthbox milestone missing materials
- Fixed Game Ports for SDNL being out of date
- Condo: Fixed not being able to update/upload condos to workshop
- SDNL: Removed post process material from Frostbite that shouldn't have been there
- SDNL: Meadows: Fixed a bug that would cause the lighting in Meadows to break and go pitch black
- SDNL: Fixed flashlights colliding with weapon view models
- Condo & Ball Race: Fixed teleporters using the wrong texture
- Arcade: Fixed some screens using SDNL materials wrongly
