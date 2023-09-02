Hot Fix 0.17.0.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12094773 · Last edited 2 September 2023 – 08:09:03 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update addresses several bugs from the new SDNL beta release.

SDNL Game Types

In this patch we addressed the issue where game types could not be selected. Now all the various game types in SDNL are fully active.

Changes

SDNL: Reduced rounds from 4 to 2

SDNL: Improved Magnum model

SDNL: Improved Super Shotty jump detection

SDNL: Crossbow zoom improved

SDNL: Magnum scope zoom improved

SDNL: Magnum now has a proper weapon pickup hologram

Game World Trophy Art Pass Trophy material system update Zombie Massacre trophy rework & texture update Shooting Gallery trophy texture update Bumper Cars trophy texture & model update Planet Panic trophy texture update Fishing trophy texture update Arcade trophy texture update Minigolf trophy texture update Laser Tag trophy texture update Bowling trophy texture update Little Crusaders trophy texture & model update Typing Derby trophy texture update Casino trophy texture update Trivia trophy texture & model update Ball Race trophy rework & texture update Plaza Events trophy rework & texture update Virus trophy rework & texture update Dark Voyage trophy rework



Optimizations

SDNL: Improved LODs for Hatchet

SDNL/Virus: Improved LODs for Crossbow

Virus: Improved LODs for TNT

SDNL: Improved LODs for Minigun

SDNL: Improved LODs for Laser Magnum

SDNL: Improved LODs for Decimator

SDNL: Improved LODs for Pirate Gun

SDNL: Improved LODs for Retro Gun

SDNL/Virus: Improved LODs for Tommy Gun

SDNL: Improved LODs for Bullpup

SDNL: Improved LODs for Uzi

SDNL: Improved LODs for Super Shotty

SDNL: Improved LODs for Toy Hammer

SDNL: Improved LODs for Laser Sniper

SDNL: Improved LODs for Laser Saber

SDNL: Improved LODs for Soularoid

SDNL: Improved LODs for Health & Armor pickups

SDNL: Improved LODs for Ammo Crate pickup

SDNL: Improved LODs for Grenade Launcher sticky shell

SDNL: Frostbite: Simplified collision meshes for Frostbite's crates

SDNL: Frostbite: Optimized some textures

Optimized lights on health/ammo/weapon/armor pickup pads

SDNL: Frostbite: Optimized lighting in Frostbite

Optimized Transdimensional Painting

Bug Fixes

SDNL: Fixed not being able to select different game types as a host

SDNL: Fixed players who late join not showing up on scoreboards

Condo: Fixed various issues with materials

SDNL: Fixed team-mate indicator not drawing through walls/player models

SDNL: Fixed total kills per map (and leaderboards) not counting properly

SDNL: Fixed EXP not being saved

SDNL: Fixed badges not showing up (and showing as Plaza)

LC: Fixed dragon actions playing twice for clients

LC: Fixed dragon doing biting animation when using tail whip

Fixed Stealthbox milestone missing materials

Fixed Game Ports for SDNL being out of date

Condo: Fixed not being able to update/upload condos to workshop

SDNL: Removed post process material from Frostbite that shouldn't have been there

SDNL: Meadows: Fixed a bug that would cause the lighting in Meadows to break and go pitch black

SDNL: Fixed flashlights colliding with weapon view models

Condo & Ball Race: Fixed teleporters using the wrong texture

Arcade: Fixed some screens using SDNL materials wrongly

Join our Discord for development updates and community fun!

https://discord.gg/pixeltail

We love awesome people like you!

We're also active on Twitter!

https://twitter.com/PixelTailGames

Follow our developments on our Trello in near real-time:

https://trello.com/b/6BwRMiPw/tower-unite-roadmap

Take a peek at what's being worked on every week in our weekly dev logs! There's bound to be something interesting every week!

https://forums.pixeltailgames.com/c/announcements/weekly-dev-logs/65

Please report bugs & submit suggestions on our forums. We're active everyday & here to help.

For bug reports: https://forums.pixeltailgames.com/c/bug-report/18

For suggestions: https://forums.pixeltailgames.com/c/suggestions/7

<3 PixelTail Games