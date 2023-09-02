 Skip to content

Caves of Qud update for 2 September 2023

Feature Friday - September 1, 2023

204.103

  • Manual equip now makes an effort to have the default slot be the typical slot the item would be equipped in for non-melee-weapon items.
  • The cybernetics install screen now displays the license points of each available implant.
  • Attempting to use a matter recompositer on the world map now fails with a message rather than silently.
  • You can now only build campfires in the same zone you are in.
  • When disarming a creature, the weapon being disarmed is now part of the disarm message, and separate messages about the weapon being unequipped and dropped are no longer displayed.
  • When disassembling a liquid-fueled energy cell slotted in a device in a nearby square, the liquid in the cell now pours out into the nearby square rather than onto you.
  • Lair names no longer describe their occupants as wet, otherwise liquid-covered, or lost.
  • Fixed a bug that made convalessence warmer than it was supposed to be.
  • Fixed a grammar issue in the message when attempting to enter the Spindle from the world map.
  • Fixed an orthographic issue in Yempuris Phi's description.
  • Fixed a misplaced capitalization in an item naming prompt.
  • Fixed some odd formatting in some automatically generated item naming results.
  • [modding] ITeleporter now defines a method virtual string GetCustomTeleportFailure(GameObject Actor) that can be overridden by child classes to provide custom teleportation failures; if the method returns a value that isn't a null or an empty string, a teleport attempt will fail and the string returned will be displayed as a failure message.

205.62 - 'beta' branch

  • Legacy command assignments are now upgraded properly if you don't already have a Keybinds2.json file.
  • The equipment screen auto-hotkeys now respect bound commands.
  • Objects will now properly emit smoke VFX if they are in inventories.
  • 'draw' now has a higher action priority than 'show effects'
  • 'clean' now has a slightly higher action priority
  • Added a "add/remove whole inventory" command to match legacy key behavior.
  • Autoact now properly advances and cancels VFX frames
  • Fixed the first render of the ability bar showing the wrong number of pages.
  • Fixed several instances of modern VFX playing for off-screen zones.
  • Fixed several binds that were incorrectly marked as conflicting.
  • Fixed an issue causing you to be able to bind the same key to multiple abilities.
  • Fixed the hotkey spread for abilities overlapping with VI style keybinds.
  • Fixed temporal fugue not activating correctly.

