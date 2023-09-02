Feature Friday - September 1, 2023

204.103
- Manual equip now makes an effort to have the default slot be the typical slot the item would be equipped in for non-melee-weapon items.
- The cybernetics install screen now displays the license points of each available implant.
- Attempting to use a matter recompositer on the world map now fails with a message rather than silently.
- You can now only build campfires in the same zone you are in.
- When disarming a creature, the weapon being disarmed is now part of the disarm message, and separate messages about the weapon being unequipped and dropped are no longer displayed.
- When disassembling a liquid-fueled energy cell slotted in a device in a nearby square, the liquid in the cell now pours out into the nearby square rather than onto you.
- Lair names no longer describe their occupants as wet, otherwise liquid-covered, or lost.
- Fixed a bug that made convalessence warmer than it was supposed to be.
- Fixed a grammar issue in the message when attempting to enter the Spindle from the world map.
- Fixed an orthographic issue in Yempuris Phi's description.
- Fixed a misplaced capitalization in an item naming prompt.
- Fixed some odd formatting in some automatically generated item naming results.
- [modding] ITeleporter now defines a method virtual string GetCustomTeleportFailure(GameObject Actor) that can be overridden by child classes to provide custom teleportation failures; if the method returns a value that isn't a null or an empty string, a teleport attempt will fail and the string returned will be displayed as a failure message.
205.62 - 'beta' branch
- Legacy command assignments are now upgraded properly if you don't already have a Keybinds2.json file.
- The equipment screen auto-hotkeys now respect bound commands.
- Objects will now properly emit smoke VFX if they are in inventories.
- 'draw' now has a higher action priority than 'show effects'
- 'clean' now has a slightly higher action priority
- Added a "add/remove whole inventory" command to match legacy key behavior.
- Autoact now properly advances and cancels VFX frames
- Fixed the first render of the ability bar showing the wrong number of pages.
- Fixed several instances of modern VFX playing for off-screen zones.
- Fixed several binds that were incorrectly marked as conflicting.
- Fixed an issue causing you to be able to bind the same key to multiple abilities.
- Fixed the hotkey spread for abilities overlapping with VI style keybinds.
- Fixed temporal fugue not activating correctly.
Changed depots in alpha branch