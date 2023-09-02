 Skip to content

X Invader update for 2 September 2023

2023.09.01 Hot Fix!

Build 12094443

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have identified some gameplay-related errors and fixed them.

■ How to apply the patch: Close Steam and reconnect.

■ Update version: v 0.2.1

■ Patch notes:

  1. Bug Fixes
  • Leveling up when encountering the last boss of each stage solves the problem of moving even though the window is not closed
  • Fixed an issue where key manipulation in the add-on selection window did not work when leveled up after encountering the last boss of the stage
  • Solving the problem of remote bombs flying far away
  1. Preparing for Updates
  • There are many feedbacks about the DPS display system, so we are currently preparing it.

Thank you.

