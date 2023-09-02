2023.09.01 Hot Fix!

We have identified some gameplay-related errors and fixed them.
■ How to apply the patch: Close Steam and reconnect.
■ Update version: v 0.2.1
■ Patch notes:
- Bug Fixes
- Leveling up when encountering the last boss of each stage solves the problem of moving even though the window is not closed
- Fixed an issue where key manipulation in the add-on selection window did not work when leveled up after encountering the last boss of the stage
- Solving the problem of remote bombs flying far away
- Preparing for Updates
- There are many feedbacks about the DPS display system, so we are currently preparing it.
Thank you.
Changed files in this update