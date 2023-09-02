 Skip to content

Dota 2 update for 2 September 2023

Dota 2 Update - 9/1/2023

Dota 2 Update - 9/1/2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Since releasing The Summer Client Update we've addressed a number of issues:

  • Fixed a bug that would appear to allow you to commend/dislike the same player multiple times in postgame
  • Fixed an issue that would sometimes cause behavior score or communication score to get set to 0 incorrectly (the affected accounts have had their appropriate scores restored)
  • Re-added the ability to rotate your hero with mousewheel in the Armory and pregame
  • Re-added the ability to demo custom terrains
  • In games where the majority of connected players have a behavior score too low to allow them to pause the game, those players will now be able to unpause if the game has been paused for at least 5s
  • Added persona selector to pregame loadout
  • Added slot headings to pregame loadout
  • Re-introduced Hero Relics into the shard shop
  • Disabled rebundling for items with unlocked styles, or which unpack with dynamic gems
  • Owned world items can now be demoed through the item details popup
  • Improved the display of chat wheels in the new Armory
  • Commending a player no longer prints a chat message every time (to prevent post-game commend sprees from pushing all actual chat offscreen)
  • Added a new, distinct sound for disliking a player
  • Fixed grouping by item type in the All Items tab in the Armory
  • Fixed announcer packs not loading properly when entering pregame
  • Fixed places in the new Armory where fonts would sometimes display at an incorrect size
  • Fixed an issue that would sometimes cause dead units to not stay dead (Undying, Spirit Bear, Wraith King)
  • Fixed multikill banners not being accessible in the new Armory
  • Fixed an issue that would cause the game to change monitors when running in fullscreen on multi-monitor displays
  • Fixed Dark Seer's "More Than Mental Mass" taunt not playing sounds
  • Fixed Phoenix's Crimson Dawn set only changing the appearance of the head instead of the full set
  • Fixed server crashes involving abilities from Dark Seer, Razor, and Hoodwink
  • Fixed a client crash when displaying certain tooltips (including Tranquil Boots)
  • Fixed custom game JavaScript support
  • Fixed Hammer crashing on startup
  • Fixed a crash when returning to the dashboard after playing a game
  • Fixed some over-bright rendering in Vulkan when color-correction post-processing was enabled
  • Fixed a crash in the Vulkan renderer on Linux
  • Fixed a crash on Linux GPUs with low memory
  • Fixed fullscreen flickering on multi-monitor Linux systems
  • Fixed a crash on MacOS versions older than 10.15
  • Fixed a hang on MacOS when purchasing certain items in the Armory
  • Fixed a particle crash on older Windows machines without SSE4.1 support
  • Fixed terrain sometimes displaying incorrectly (or being invisible) on low-spec Windows machines
  • Fixed a particle rendering error with Phoenix's Solar Gyre
  • Fixed display of owned Kill Streak Effect in the Shard Shop
  • Fixed incorrect items sometimes appearing under the Tools section in the Shard Shop
  • Fixed some cosmetic particle effects not showing properly when previewing items in the Loadout or in the Armory (Void Spirit weapon particles, for example)
  • Fixed summons appearing next to heroes in postgame
  • Fixed Dota Plus quest to commend players not correctly counting all commends
  • Fixed a server crash when players were spectating under certain conditions
  • Fixed a rare courier-related server crash in Turbo
  • Fixed an issue where using Armlet could cause a unit to behave oddly on death (for example, give death bounty twice, or in Wraith King's case, be teleported to the fountain on Reincarnation)

