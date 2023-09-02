Dota 2 Update - 9/1/2023

Since releasing The Summer Client Update we've addressed a number of issues:
- Fixed a bug that would appear to allow you to commend/dislike the same player multiple times in postgame
- Fixed an issue that would sometimes cause behavior score or communication score to get set to 0 incorrectly (the affected accounts have had their appropriate scores restored)
- Re-added the ability to rotate your hero with mousewheel in the Armory and pregame
- Re-added the ability to demo custom terrains
- In games where the majority of connected players have a behavior score too low to allow them to pause the game, those players will now be able to unpause if the game has been paused for at least 5s
- Added persona selector to pregame loadout
- Added slot headings to pregame loadout
- Re-introduced Hero Relics into the shard shop
- Disabled rebundling for items with unlocked styles, or which unpack with dynamic gems
- Owned world items can now be demoed through the item details popup
- Improved the display of chat wheels in the new Armory
- Commending a player no longer prints a chat message every time (to prevent post-game commend sprees from pushing all actual chat offscreen)
- Added a new, distinct sound for disliking a player
- Fixed grouping by item type in the All Items tab in the Armory
- Fixed announcer packs not loading properly when entering pregame
- Fixed places in the new Armory where fonts would sometimes display at an incorrect size
- Fixed an issue that would sometimes cause dead units to not stay dead (Undying, Spirit Bear, Wraith King)
- Fixed multikill banners not being accessible in the new Armory
- Fixed an issue that would cause the game to change monitors when running in fullscreen on multi-monitor displays
- Fixed Dark Seer's "More Than Mental Mass" taunt not playing sounds
- Fixed Phoenix's Crimson Dawn set only changing the appearance of the head instead of the full set
- Fixed server crashes involving abilities from Dark Seer, Razor, and Hoodwink
- Fixed a client crash when displaying certain tooltips (including Tranquil Boots)
- Fixed custom game JavaScript support
- Fixed Hammer crashing on startup
- Fixed a crash when returning to the dashboard after playing a game
- Fixed some over-bright rendering in Vulkan when color-correction post-processing was enabled
- Fixed a crash in the Vulkan renderer on Linux
- Fixed a crash on Linux GPUs with low memory
- Fixed fullscreen flickering on multi-monitor Linux systems
- Fixed a crash on MacOS versions older than 10.15
- Fixed a hang on MacOS when purchasing certain items in the Armory
- Fixed a particle crash on older Windows machines without SSE4.1 support
- Fixed terrain sometimes displaying incorrectly (or being invisible) on low-spec Windows machines
- Fixed a particle rendering error with Phoenix's Solar Gyre
- Fixed display of owned Kill Streak Effect in the Shard Shop
- Fixed incorrect items sometimes appearing under the Tools section in the Shard Shop
- Fixed some cosmetic particle effects not showing properly when previewing items in the Loadout or in the Armory (Void Spirit weapon particles, for example)
- Fixed summons appearing next to heroes in postgame
- Fixed Dota Plus quest to commend players not correctly counting all commends
- Fixed a server crash when players were spectating under certain conditions
- Fixed a rare courier-related server crash in Turbo
- Fixed an issue where using Armlet could cause a unit to behave oddly on death (for example, give death bounty twice, or in Wraith King's case, be teleported to the fountain on Reincarnation)
Changed files in this update