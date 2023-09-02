《后汉稽异录》V0.941、V0.942小型更新

【剧情】扩充了某些战场事件。
【剧情】扩充了某些据点事件。
【补完】优化了部分说明文字。
【补完】更新了部分敌军的主/弱属性。
【平衡】下调了「石弹包」「大石弹包」的价格。
【平衡】调整了部分敌军的兵种。
【系统】系统脚本更新至1.286。
