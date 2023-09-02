Epic 2 - Draconic Dreams is Now Live!

Share · View all patches · Build 12094095 · Last edited 2 September 2023 – 04:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Hello heroes!

Less than a month has passed since the first big update of the game (Epic 1 - Towa Menace). But we just published the second update: Epic 2 - Draconic Dreams!

What is new:

The level cap has been raised from 30 to 40

Classes 3-1 and 3-2 are now available

New dungeons: Towa Palace, Dragon's Cave and Dragon's Keep

Second tier of the Sacred War level ranges changed to 20-40

Reduced PVP damage to 30% (previously 40%)

Boost to unique and rares equipments*

Reduction of mana consumption by all classes*

To be fully applied this weekend.

Visit the official website to get more details:

https://bit.ly/LegendOfEddaPSDraconicDreams

Have fun!