Legend of Edda: Pegasus update for 2 September 2023

Epic 2 - Draconic Dreams is Now Live!

Build 12094095 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello heroes!

Less than a month has passed since the first big update of the game (Epic 1 - Towa Menace). But we just published the second update: Epic 2 - Draconic Dreams!

What is new:

  • The level cap has been raised from 30 to 40

  • Classes 3-1 and 3-2 are now available

  • New dungeons: Towa Palace, Dragon's Cave and Dragon's Keep

  • Second tier of the Sacred War level ranges changed to 20-40

  • Reduced PVP damage to 30% (previously 40%)

  • Boost to unique and rares equipments*

  • Reduction of mana consumption by all classes*

  • To be fully applied this weekend.

Visit the official website to get more details:
https://bit.ly/LegendOfEddaPSDraconicDreams

Have fun!

