Epic 2 - Draconic Dreams is Now Live!

Hello heroes!
Less than a month has passed since the first big update of the game (Epic 1 - Towa Menace). But we just published the second update: Epic 2 - Draconic Dreams!
What is new:
The level cap has been raised from 30 to 40
Classes 3-1 and 3-2 are now available
New dungeons: Towa Palace, Dragon's Cave and Dragon's Keep
Second tier of the Sacred War level ranges changed to 20-40
Reduced PVP damage to 30% (previously 40%)
Boost to unique and rares equipments*
Reduction of mana consumption by all classes*
To be fully applied this weekend.
Visit the official website to get more details:
https://bit.ly/LegendOfEddaPSDraconicDreams
Have fun!
