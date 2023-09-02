 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Last Train Outta' Wormtown update for 2 September 2023

Public Beta Patch Notes: September 1st, 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12094087 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Changes for the Beta Branch:
Worm Ability Balancing

Bile Bomb:

  • Radius Increased to 10 units (was 8).
  • Detonation time reduced to 3.3 seconds (was 4 seconds).

Scorching Sands:

  • Damage per second increased to 3 (was 2).

Escape Balloon Changes:

  • Once the Balloon has flown into the map, if a Pardner gets revived, the Balloon will lift up the ladder and fly to the center of the map. When there is only 1 Pardner remaining again, the Balloon will pick a new landing spot and move there. (No more Pardners camping the Balloon ladder, waiting for their buddies to get eaten!)
  • Added a toggle in the match settings to disable the Escape Balloon.

Misc Changes:

  • Moved the new pickup item information HUD display. It is now centered above your Pardner.
  • Added map boundaries for ghosts.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed issues with zipline velocity and ladders.
  • Fixed an exploit where you could get unlimited uses of an Equipment item.

To Access the Beta Branch:
Right-click Wormtown in your Steam library -> Properties -> Betas, and select "public beta" from the dropdown list.
Discord.gg/Wormtown

Changed depots in betapublic branch

View more data in app history for build 12094087
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2318481 Depot 2318481
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link