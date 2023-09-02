Public Beta Patch Notes: September 1st, 2023

Changes for the Beta Branch:
Worm Ability Balancing
Bile Bomb:
- Radius Increased to 10 units (was 8).
- Detonation time reduced to 3.3 seconds (was 4 seconds).
Scorching Sands:
- Damage per second increased to 3 (was 2).
Escape Balloon Changes:
- Once the Balloon has flown into the map, if a Pardner gets revived, the Balloon will lift up the ladder and fly to the center of the map. When there is only 1 Pardner remaining again, the Balloon will pick a new landing spot and move there. (No more Pardners camping the Balloon ladder, waiting for their buddies to get eaten!)
- Added a toggle in the match settings to disable the Escape Balloon.
Misc Changes:
- Moved the new pickup item information HUD display. It is now centered above your Pardner.
- Added map boundaries for ghosts.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed issues with zipline velocity and ladders.
- Fixed an exploit where you could get unlimited uses of an Equipment item.
To Access the Beta Branch:
Right-click Wormtown in your Steam library -> Properties -> Betas, and select "public beta" from the dropdown list.
