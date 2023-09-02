 Skip to content

Drakkon World Builder update for 2 September 2023

0.9.6 - Combat tracker!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy Friday!

The latest update now adds a simple Combat Tracker to the main toolbar. Add your players, enemies, and others into combat then track HP and rounds in a simple interface.

Enjoy!

