 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bean Battles update for 2 September 2023

Update: Bean Battles v2.09

Share · View all patches · Build 12093961 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Beans,

We have a new item! In this patch Bean Battles is getting C4, community skins, and some bug fixes:

GAMEPLAY

  • New Item: C4 is now available. A throwable explosive that can be detonated when you choose.

COSMETICS

  • Community Skins: There are now 4 new community skins. Congrats to everyone who got one!

OTHER / BUG FIXES

  • Leaderboards cleaned of hackers

  • Fixed projectile bug

  • Other small fixes

If you find any issues or bugs let me know, also make sure to join the official Bean Battles Discord to keep up with all things Bean Battles! DISCORD.

Have fun!

Changed files in this update

Bean Battles Content Depot 765411
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link