Update: Bean Battles v2.09

Hello Beans,
We have a new item! In this patch Bean Battles is getting C4, community skins, and some bug fixes:
GAMEPLAY
- New Item: C4 is now available. A throwable explosive that can be detonated when you choose.
COSMETICS
- Community Skins: There are now 4 new community skins. Congrats to everyone who got one!
OTHER / BUG FIXES
-
Leaderboards cleaned of hackers
-
Fixed projectile bug
-
Other small fixes
If you find any issues or bugs let me know, also make sure to join the official Bean Battles Discord to keep up with all things Bean Battles! DISCORD.
Have fun!
