Update: Bean Battles v2.09

Hello Beans,

We have a new item! In this patch Bean Battles is getting C4, community skins, and some bug fixes:

GAMEPLAY

New Item: C4 is now available. A throwable explosive that can be detonated when you choose.

COSMETICS

Community Skins: There are now 4 new community skins. Congrats to everyone who got one!

OTHER / BUG FIXES

Leaderboards cleaned of hackers

Fixed projectile bug

Other small fixes

If you find any issues or bugs let me know, also make sure to join the official Bean Battles Discord to keep up with all things Bean Battles! DISCORD.

Have fun!