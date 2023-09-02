 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

禁忌试炼 update for 2 September 2023

September 2nd Update (1)

Share · View all patches · Build 12093849 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear players,

Thank you for your feedback. The contents of this update are as follows:

  1. Fixed an issue where sometimes, when switching the lock with a controller, it would switch the lock in the opposite direction once.
  2. Added preloading for monster death timelines, as well as for gold drops and various level rewards, to reduce related lag issues.
  3. Fixed an issue where the controller would enlarge all three choices when switching in the Blessing Selection interface.
  4. Optimized the display effect when the combo count exceeds 1000.

Note: To ensure the best gaming experience, please make sure you have downloaded the latest version of the game.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2455061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link