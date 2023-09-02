September 2nd Update (1)

Dear players,
Thank you for your feedback. The contents of this update are as follows:
- Fixed an issue where sometimes, when switching the lock with a controller, it would switch the lock in the opposite direction once.
- Added preloading for monster death timelines, as well as for gold drops and various level rewards, to reduce related lag issues.
- Fixed an issue where the controller would enlarge all three choices when switching in the Blessing Selection interface.
- Optimized the display effect when the combo count exceeds 1000.
Note: To ensure the best gaming experience, please make sure you have downloaded the latest version of the game.
Changed files in this update