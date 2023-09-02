September 2nd Update (1)

Dear players,

Thank you for your feedback. The contents of this update are as follows:

Fixed an issue where sometimes, when switching the lock with a controller, it would switch the lock in the opposite direction once. Added preloading for monster death timelines, as well as for gold drops and various level rewards, to reduce related lag issues. Fixed an issue where the controller would enlarge all three choices when switching in the Blessing Selection interface. Optimized the display effect when the combo count exceeds 1000.

Note: To ensure the best gaming experience, please make sure you have downloaded the latest version of the game.