Patch Notes V1.0.6

Greetings Mist Walkers!
Thank you all for the feedback and support. We continue working to improve the game and polish the gameplay experience.
If you encounter lost saves, severe lag, or other issues heavily impacting play, please email support@mojugames.com with your in-game Player ID (number in top right of title screen).
Here are today's update notes:
Version 1.0.6
Adjustments & Optimizations
- Reduced difficulty penalties, especially on higher levels
- No more losing powers/inscriptions/weapon seals on revive in Heavy Fog
- In Dense Smog/No Light, only lose 1 power/inscription/weapon seal on the second revive, with first revive safe
- Reduced the chance of getting cursed inscriptions
- Adjusted altar spawns in boss level - no Spirit Coins/Gems altars now
- Enemies has more chances of dropping Spirit Coins/Gems
- Lowered the price of destroying inscriptions
Bug Fixes
- Fixed Eternal Sphere's persistence issue and updated description
- Fixed the win/lose detection issue in no injury challenge - attack on shield no longer stops the challenge
- Fixed the issue of Combat Enhancement Patch only applying once
- Fixed the issue of Movement Accelerator only applying once
- Fixed the issue that Mutant Stone Giant still shoots stones after being defeated
- Fixed the issue that archer's ultimate attack sometimes firing outside the area with no damage
- Fixed the issue that unable to open menu with ESC in tutorial level
Please keep providing feedback and suggestions!
Thank you!
