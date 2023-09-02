Patch Notes V1.0.6



Greetings Mist Walkers!

Thank you all for the feedback and support. We continue working to improve the game and polish the gameplay experience.

If you encounter lost saves, severe lag, or other issues heavily impacting play, please email support@mojugames.com with your in-game Player ID (number in top right of title screen).

Here are today's update notes:

Version 1.0.6

Adjustments & Optimizations

Reduced difficulty penalties, especially on higher levels

No more losing powers/inscriptions/weapon seals on revive in Heavy Fog

In Dense Smog/No Light, only lose 1 power/inscription/weapon seal on the second revive, with first revive safe

Reduced the chance of getting cursed inscriptions

Adjusted altar spawns in boss level - no Spirit Coins/Gems altars now

Enemies has more chances of dropping Spirit Coins/Gems

Lowered the price of destroying inscriptions

Bug Fixes

Fixed Eternal Sphere's persistence issue and updated description

Fixed the win/lose detection issue in no injury challenge - attack on shield no longer stops the challenge

Fixed the issue of Combat Enhancement Patch only applying once

Fixed the issue of Movement Accelerator only applying once

Fixed the issue that Mutant Stone Giant still shoots stones after being defeated

Fixed the issue that archer's ultimate attack sometimes firing outside the area with no damage

Fixed the issue that unable to open menu with ESC in tutorial level

Please keep providing feedback and suggestions!

Thank you!