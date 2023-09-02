- Added sound effects to the main menu UI.
- Added the ability to compare starfighters in the hangar.
- Added "Role" as descriptor in the starfighter information.
- Tweaks to numerous VFX.
- Reset the scroll boxes to their appropriate positions...again.
- Added an angle check and vocal warning to the the landing system.
Frontiers Reach update for 2 September 2023
Update to Version 1.0.7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
