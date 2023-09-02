 Skip to content

Frontiers Reach update for 2 September 2023

Update to Version 1.0.7

Build 12093715

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added sound effects to the main menu UI.
  • Added the ability to compare starfighters in the hangar.
  • Added "Role" as descriptor in the starfighter information.
  • Tweaks to numerous VFX.
  • Reset the scroll boxes to their appropriate positions...again.
  • Added an angle check and vocal warning to the the landing system.

